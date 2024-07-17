What are the best rock songs of the 1980s? It was a decade that saw quite a bit of change as acts moved beyond the catchy guitar riffs of the '70s to show more technical prowess and a broader range of instrumentation while expanding the definitions of what rock could be and sound like.

Heavy rock truly flourished with acts such as Motley Crue, Bon Jovi, Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard dominating the decade, especially in its latter stages. But you also had the punk influence of Joan Jett and Billy Idol, the funk-infused brilliance of Prince and the loud-quiet dynamic of Pixies portending an alt-rock and grunge boom in the coming decade.

Admittedly, limiting a decade so rich in musical excellence to 25 entries is a pretty difficult feat, but this collection of songs defined rock radio, pop culture and the unique trends that made the 1980s special.

So join us as we take a look at the 25 Best Rock Songs of the 1980s below.

