When it comes to metal, 1984 saw some of the biggest names solidify their spots alongside those who we still consider among the greatest today.

Metallica brought forth a more sophisticated version of thrash metal with the release of Ride the Lightning. Tracks like "Fade to Black" and For Whom the Bell Tolls" showed Metallica's sound could more than just a pulverizing bulldozer.

Iron Maiden was another act that leveled up in 1984 with the landmark release, Powerslave. The album mixed Intricate musical arrangements with storytelling in a way that few were doing in the metal genre.

The fully-teased roots of hair metal can also be traced back to 1984. Bands like Ratt and Motley Crue burst out of the Sunset Strip and onto mainstream airwaves with a sound that appealed to a broader audience.

Here is a look at the best metal albums that were released in 1984.

10 Best Metal Albums of 1984 When 1983 came to an end, metal fans had a lot to be happy about. The world saw albums like Kill 'Em All, Holy Diver, Piece of Mind, and a slew of other classics that would certainly be on constant rotation on record players for years to come. The main question was how could 1984 even compete with such a monumental year for metal as 1983? Bands that made our 10 Best Metal Albums of 1983 stepped it up once again and, as always, some new bands came along, too.