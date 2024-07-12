His heart belongs to Taylor Swift, but NFL star Travis Kelce's voice was all about Whitesnake at the 2024 American Century karaoke bash tied to the celebrity golf tournament taking place in Lake Tahoe, Nevada on Thursday (June 11).

The Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs tight end promptly dropped a high energy performance of Whitesnake's 1987 classic "Here I Go Again" with the house band much to the delight of the crowd, and he was later rewarded with the the championship trophy for his efforts.

Kelce was on hand to support his brother, retired Philadelphia Eagles lineman and new ESPN analyst Jason Kelce, who is competing in the American Century Championship golf tourney this week.

Here He Goes Again

Kelce has shown his love for music in recent years, launching his annual Kelce Jam festival that has featured Machine Gun Kelly and others. He was also spotted belting a bit of Disturbed's "Down With the Sickness" after the Super Bowl win this year and has quoted Beastie Boys "Fight for Your Right" in post-game celebrations before.

As noted in video shared by the Kelce Brothers' New Heights podcast on X, the NFL'er "hopped off a plane in Tahoe and immediately KILLED it on stage."

As you can see in the video, Kelce, sporting a collared USA shirt and khaki shorts, was obviously having a great time, throwing in multiple "woo's" during his performance, shouting out "I'm walking, I'm walking" while miming the movements and adding his own ad libs to the performance.

Afterward, Kelce added to his trophy case, with a glass microphone statue being presented to the football player for his lively performance.

An overjoyed Kelce could be seen jumping up and down with excitement before crying into the mic, "Taylor, this is for you," a reference to his famous significant other Taylor Swift who was not in attendance, as she's currently touring overseas.

About Whitesnake's "Here I Go Again"

The song Kelce sung, "Here I Go Again," has become a rock classic for Whitesnake. Originally released in 1982 on the Saints and Sinners album, it received modest attention. But when David Coverdale and the band re-recorded it as an anthemic power ballad in 1987 for their self-titled album, it caught fire.

READ MORE: Top 80 Hard Rock + Metal Albums of the '80s

"Here I Go Again" topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, peaked at No. 4 on Mainstream Radio and the corresponding video featuring Coverdale's eventual future wife Tawny Kitaen became one of MTV's most requested videos.

It's also been a favorite in pop culture with uses in the Will Ferrell movie Old School, Adventureland, The Fighter and more.

Whitesnake, "Here I Go Again"