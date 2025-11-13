Whitesnake’s David Coverdale Confirms His Retirement – See His Final Musical Statement

Though David Coverdale had been discussing his potential retirement as far back as 2020, the Whitesnake vocalist made it official with a statement and a final musical performance piece to seal the deal on Thursday (Nov. 13).

The vocalist posted a six-minute plus video through the Whitesnake TV YouTube channel in which he offered a few closing words while sharing a newly remixed version of his song "Fare Thee Well" that initially appeared on Whitesnake's 2011 album, Forevermore.

What David Coverdale Said in His Retirement Speech

The now silver-haired Coverdale spoke directly to fans in the video, sharing, "Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, brothers and sisters of the Snake, special announcement for you. After 50 years plus of an incredible journey with you — with Deep Purple, with Whitesnake, with Jimmy Page — the last few years it's been really evident to me that it's time to hang up my rock and roll platform shoes and my skintight jeans. And as you can see, we've taken care of the lion's wig. But it's time for me to call it a day."

He added, "I love you dearly. I thank everyone who's assisted and supported me on this incredible journey — all the musicians, the crew, the fans, the family. It's amazing, but it really is time for me to just enjoy my retirement. And I hope you can appreciate that."

The singer concluded the message, "Once again, I love you with all my heart. Fare thee well," before the video turned into a video for the newly remixed song "Fare Thee Well." Watch it play out below.

Whitesnake's David Coverdale Makes Retirement Statement

David Coverdale's Career

The now 74-year-old David Coverdale started his career performing with local bands Vintage 67, The Government and Fabulosa Brothers in the late '60s and early '70s before catching his big break with Deep Purple. Having opened for Deep Purple with The Government, he decided to send in an audition tape and eventually landed the gig as the successor to Ian Gillan.

He appeared on 1974's Burn and Stormbringer albums, as well as 1975's Come Taste the Band during his stint with the group from 1973-1976. After his Deep Purple lineup began to dissolve, Coverdale ventured out as a solo artist. Coincidentally his 1977 solo debut album was titled White Snake, which would later become the name of his band. A second solo album titled Northwinds would follow in 1978 before Coverdale decided to field a full band under the Whitesnake moniker that same year.

Under the Whitesnake moniker, Coverdale issued 13 studio albums include 1987's self-titled smash that yielded the hit songs "Here I Go Again," "Still of the Night" and "Is This Love?" Other Whitesnake hits included "Fool for Your Loving," "Don't Break My Heart Again" and "Give Me All Your Love."

As the singer also mentioned, he had a three-year stint playing alongside Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page under the self-titled Coverdale-Page moniker. The pair started working together in 1990 and issued a self-titled album in 1993.

In addition to his three main bands throughout his storied career, Coverdale also made guest appearances on songs and albums from Roger Glover, Jon Lord, Cozy Powell, Steve Vai, Bernie Marsden, Adrian Vandenberg and Phil Collen's Delta Deep among others.