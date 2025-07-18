When it comes to massive drum sets, there are a select few in the music business who can utilize their over-the-top setup during a show without being obnoxious.

Neil Peart of Rush continually added to his kit over the years as the band progressed their sound.

According to DrumSpy.com, Peart got to the point where he was taking wind chimes, a bell tree, temple blocks, a glockenspiel, multiple cowbells and agogo bells on the road as an attempt to "emulate the studio recordings."

Rush In Concert Getty Images loading...

Danny Carey of Tool is often dwarfed by his drum kit when the band is onstage. And he's not exactly a tiny guy either. For him, his percussion layout isn't just for show. "As much craziness is here, it is utilitarian in a way," Carey told Modern Drummer during a 2024 rundown of his kit. "I use it all. It has to be here."

Here is a look at 13 rock and metal drummers with ridiculously large drum kits who find a way to use it all when onstage.

13 Metal + Rock Drummers Known For Their Ridiculously Large Drum Kits Sometimes you just need to bring every drum and cymbal on tour. Here are some of the biggest drum kits used by big rock and metal acts. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll