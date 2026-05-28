Riot Fest 2026 Lineup Revealed – Tool, Twenty Pilots, Pierce the Veil, Alanis Morissette + More

The lineup for the 2026 edition of Riot Fest has arrived, with Tool, Twenty One Pilots, Pierce the Veil and Alanis Morissette among the headliners.

Where and When Is Riot Fest Taking Place This Year?

Riot Fest returns to Chicago's Douglass Park the weekend of Sept. 18-20 this year. The festival was primarily spread out amongst several Chicago music venues in its early years, but eventually moved to Humboldt Park in 2012 before shifting to Douglass Park in 2015.

Who Is Playing Riot Fest 2026?

The lineup features headliners Tool, Twenty One Pilots, Pierce the Veil and Alanis Morissette.

Other bands of note playing the festival include Rise Against, Social Distortion, Bad Religion, Nash, The All-American Rejects, The Format, Taking Back Sunday, Descendents, Pennywise, Bright Eyes, Mom Jeans, Morrissey, Iggy Pop, Elvis Costello, Pixies, Patti Smith, Sugar, Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter, Twin Peaks and more.

The full lineup can be seen below.

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How Do I Get Tickets?

Presale ticketing has been ongoing through the Riot Fest website. There are 3-day general admission, 3-day VIP and 3-day deluxe options available. There are also payment plan options if you are not ready to pay all at once.

READ MORE: Revisit 6 Big Things That Happened at Riot Fest 2025

The Riot Fest website also offers hotel recommendations for those traveling to the area and needing to find lodging for the weekend.

See other rock and metal festivals and cruises scheduled for 2026 in the gallery below.

