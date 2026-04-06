Tool's frontman Maynard James Keenan is showing his support for the recently ousted United States Army Chief of Staff Randy George after he was asked by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to step down and take an early retirement this past week.

For Keenan, it's a show of respect and kindness for a onetime classmate who supported him during a time in his life when one of his decisions was not met with much support by those around him.

Keenan and George had been classmates in their youth when the future Tool frontman decided to pursue music as opposed to pursuing a career in the military despite the fact he had excelled in his military pursuits up to that point. While many of those around him had not supported Keenan's decision, George was one of the few who backed up his friend.

What Maynard James Keenan Shared About General Randy George

In a post on his Instagram, Keenan reflect back to his youth even sharing a slideshow of images of the time he'd spent with George as they were both coming up.

The Tool vocalist shared, "As long as I can remember I wanted to be an artist in some way. Visual, musical, performing. Wasn’t certain what. Just that the Arts was where I was supposed to be. However, after H.S. graduation, the reality of tuition set in. My family were living on a teachers salary. Not much left over after bills. Grants and student loans weren’t going to cover it. So I joined the Army to take advantage of the Army College Fund."

He recalled, "As it turns out, I excelled in the military. Not what I was expecting. I was awarded Distinguished Graduate from both basic and advanced training. Then after many many rounds of testing I was chosen to attend U.S.M.A.P.S. and to apply to the U.S. Military Academy, West Point. As you can imagine most of my classmate at West Point Prep were there with a singular mission. To be a West Point graduate and serve in our military. Focus, drive, a plan, and zero compromise. I, on the other hand, was one of the few with doubts and inner conflict."

"So when my heart spoke louder than the outside influencers and I declined my appointment to West Point, most of those around me saw it as a huge mistake," explained Keenan. "But a handful were very supportive. They knew me well enough to respect that decision. One of those supportive classmates was my Cross Country teammate, Randy George."

READ MORE: Maynard James Keenan Reunites With Former Army Roommate

"If you’ve been wading through the flood of news lately, you may recognize that name. Randy went on to be a Four Star General and Chief of Staff for the U.S. Army. He was approaching his 40th year of service," says Keenan. "I can’t even imagine how disappointed and upset he must feel for having been “asked” to retire early. So I’m just here to return that favor of support. We’re here for you, Randy. Might be time for a beer or three. See you soon."

About General Randy George

Gen. Randy George was three years into a traditional four-year term as an Army Chief of Staff. He had been nominated by former President Joe Biden and confirmed by the Senate in 2023. He had worked his way up through the ranks, previously serving as the Vice Chief of Staff and as a Senior Military Assistant to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in 2021 and 2022.

After graduating West Point, George was commissioned as an infantry officer in 1988. He served in the first Gulf War, Iraq and Afghanistan and was deployed as part of Operation Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.

Since former Army National Guard officer Pete Hegseth took over the Army's leadership, more than a dozen senior military officers have been fired from their positions. Gen. Christopher LaNeve, the Army’s Vice Chief of Staff since February, will take over as George's replacement for the time being.

In a farewell statement that was posted to the Army's Reddit page and confirmed to be legitimate, George thanked the Army leaders for their support and teamwork during his time in the role of Chief of Staff.

"I know you'll all continue to stay laser-focused on the mission, continue innovating, and relentlessly cut through the bureaucracy to get our warfighters what they need to win on the modern battlefield," he added. "Our Soldiers are truly the best in the world – they deserve tough training and courageous leaders of character. I have no doubt you will all continue to lead with courage, character and grit."

Keenan, meanwhile, will soldier on fronting a trio of bands. In addition to Tool, he's recorded and toured with A Perfect Circle and Puscifer. The latter band is currently the most active, recently issuing their Normal Isn't album earlier this year. For all Puscifer tour dates and ticketing info, check their website.

See other rock and metal musicians who've served in the U.S. military in the gallery below.