Tool Drummer Proposes Sphere Residency to Coincide With New Album Timeline

Tool's Danny Carey has revealed a potential timeline for their next studio album and backed that up with talk of some special performances that they would like to put on to coincide with the release.

As fans know, Tool have notoriously had lengthy stints between records and despite talk of a quicker turnaround after the release of 2019's Fear Inoculum, we're now approaching seven years since it arrived. But during a chat with The Spiral Out Network about his involvement in the music for the newly released film Good Luck Have Fun Don't Die, the drummer dropped news of a target timeline for a new Tool album and some other cool activity surrounding the release.

What Did Danny Carey Say About New Tool Music?

The comment was brief, but it was the first acknowledgement that an end is in sight for a new record. Carey shared, “[We’re] working on a lot of new Tool songs now, hopefully 2027, that’s the goal.”

What Else Did Danny Carey Say About Tool's Future Plans?

One of the bigger pieces of news to come from the chat was that Carey acknowledged that he and the members of Tool have interest in playing the unique Las Vegas concert venue The Sphere.

“We’re very much into that. We’re hoping when we release the new record, maybe do a stint at the Sphere, ’cause I think we’re the perfect band for that. We’ve been talking to those guys,” confessed the drummer.

“The preparation is pretty intense to get everything up… It’s a very expensive endeavor and it takes a while to get into the black, you know? I think it’s a few shows before you make any money, but it would be work cut out,” he added.

While in Vegas shooting a piece playing with a drumline on Fremont Street to promote Good Luck Have Fun Don't Die, the drummer shared, “I just took a tour of it. I haven’t actually seen a full-on show, but we took [a tour] you know, just to show it off… It’s incredible man, I almost got vertigo.”

Tool's Danny Carey Speaks With The Spiral Out Network

Danny Carey Turns Up in New Movie Song

The new film Good Luck Have Fun Don't Die was just released over the weekend. It stars Sam Rockwell as a man proclaiming to be from the future who arrives at a Los Angeles diner trying to recruit a team of disgruntled patrons to join him in a mission to save the world against a rogue artificial intelligence.

Carey appears on the titular track accompanying the film with writer-producer Joe Cardamone and Shepherd Stevenson. The entire piece was recorded over three days and was meant to reflect a disconnected dystopian Los Angeles. Below you'll find the video as well as an activation in which Carey joined a drumline marching down Fremont Street to promote the movie.

Joe Cardamone, Danny Carey and Shepherd Stevenson, "Good Luck Have Fun Don't Die"

Good Luck Have Fun Don't Die Las Vegas Activation

