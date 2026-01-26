Alex Honnold is now the record holder for the highest free solo climb of an urban structure in history and he apparently used a metal band's music to inspire a good portion of his journey.

Honnold was the centerpiece of Netflix's Skyscraper Live special over the weekend as he scaled the Taipei 101 building over a one hour and 35 minute period. During that time, the climber had crafted a playlist of music that he listened to on his way up that was designed to both motivate him and help him keep pace of where he was at on his journey.

What Metal Band Was Alex Honnold Playing During His 'Skyscraper Live' Climb?

"It was mostly Tool," shared the climber with Variety. "It’s a random playlist that I made, that I shared with production. I made it months ago while I was driving. I’ve been training to it a bunch. Basically, rock music that I’ve liked my whole life."

He added, "Part of the appeal of music is that actually it helps me with pacing. Each bamboo box had been taking me about five to six and a half minutes. I just know how long the songs are. So it gives you a sense of if you’re going fast or slow."

The use of Tool songs would seem a brilliant choice given the band's penchant for lengthier tracks and tension-building moments.

But the best laid plans don't always work out and some technical difficulties both with his player and his communications with those on the group dropped out at certain points during the climb.

"It all kept cutting out anyway and I couldn’t really hear and I was kind of like, 'Whatever. I’m just doing my thing,'” shared Honnold in his post-climb interview.

What You Should Know About Alex Honnold's Skyscraper Live Climb

The event, which was to be broadcast live, was initially delayed a day due to weather conditions in the area. But a bit after 9AM in Taipei on Sunday morning (8PM ET Saturday in the U.S.), Honnold started his ascent up the Taipei 101 building.

The building consists of 101 floors above ground with another five below. It stands at 1,671 ft tall, making it the 11th tallest building in the world. The structure was designed by C.Y. Lee & Partners and its outward features showcase bamboo box-like panels as well as decorative dragons along the sides of the building. Inside there's a shopping mall, restaurants, numerous corporate offices and an 89th floor indoor observation deck and 91st floor outdoor observation deck.

Honnold had previously been featured in the Oscar-winning documentary Free Solo in which he climbed Yosemite's El Capitan.

By reaching the top of Taipei 101, he now holds the record for the highest free solo climb of an urban structure. Upon reaching the top, he took a few selfies as can be viewed on Instagram below. You can also view the moment he completed his climb from the Netflix Skyscraper Live special below as well.

Alex Honnold Completes Taipei 101 Climb on Netflix's Skyscraper Live

While it appears that Alex Honnold is a Tool fan, are you?