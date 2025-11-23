Tool Play Several Songs Live for First Time in Over 20 Years – Setlists + Videos

Tool recently kicked off their November/December 2025 tour by playing two consecutive nights at the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. In addition to performing many fan favorite regulars, they surprised audiences by also pulling out a handful of tunes that they haven’t done in concert in over 20 years.

Which Rare Live Songs Tool Play?

First, keep in mind how New Zealand’s time zone may differ from yours (for instance, New Zealand is 18 hours ahead of the United States).

Per setlist.fm, Tool’s Nov. 22 night show saw them replicating “Disposition” (from Lateralus) and “H.” (from Ænima) for the first time on stage since November of 2002. What’s more, the also did “Crawl Away” (from Undertow) for the first time since August of 1998! Plus, concertgoers got to see the live debut of Fear Inoculum (digital/vinyl version) closer “Mockingbeat.”

Then, on Nov. 23 (and per setlist.fm), they did another Undertow classic – “Prison Sex” – for the first time since April of 2002. They also did “Intension” from 10,000 Days for the first time since March of 2014.

Both nights also included their cover of Black Sabbath’s “Hand of Doom,” which – according to setlist.fm – Tool previously played at Ozzy Osbourne/Black Sabbath’s Back to the Beginning farewell show this past July.

What Else Did Tool’s New Zealand Sets Include?

In total, both nights featured 14 songs, with most of them (such as “The Grudge,” “Fear Inoculum,” “Rosetta Stoned,” “Vicarious,” “Pneuma” and “Invincible”) appearing during both shows. That said, their Nov. 22 performance featured “Jambi,” “Chocolate Chip Trip” and “Intolerance,” too, whereas Nov. 23 saw Tool tooling around with “Right in Two” and “Sweat.”

The full setlists for these shows, as well as fan-shot videos, can be seen below:

Tool’s Spark Arena Setlist (Nov. 22, 2025)

1. "The Grudge”

2. "Fear Inoculum”

3. “Lost Keys (Blame Hoffman)”

4. “Rosetta Stoned”

5. “Disposition” (first time since November 24, 2002)

6. “H.” (first time since November 18, 2002)

7. “Jambi”

8. “Pneuma”

9. “Crawl Away” (first time since August 8, 1998)

10. “Vicarious”

11. “Intolerance”

12. “Chocolate Chip Trip”

13. “Hand of Doom” (Black Sabbath cover)

14. “Invincible”

via setlist.fm

Tool’s Spark Arena Setlist (Nov. 23, 2025)

1. "Fear Inoculum"

2. "The Grudge”

3. “Lost Keyes (Blame Hoffman)”

4. “Rosetta Stoned”

5. “Intension” (first time since March 27, 2014)

6. “Right in Two”

7. “Pneuma”

8. “Prison Sex” (first time since April 14, 2002)

9. “H.”

10. “Sweat”

11. ���Mockingbeat” (Live debut)

12. “Hand of Doom” (Black Sabbath cover)

13. “Invincible”

14. “Vicarious”

via setlist.fm

Tool Share Nov. 22, 2025 Setlist

Tool, “H.” (Nov. 22, 2025)

Tool, “Prison Sex” (Nov. 23, 2025)

Tool, “Crawl Away" (Nov. 22, 2025)

Tool, “Disposition" (Nov. 22, 2025)

Tool, “Pneuma” (Nov. 22, 2025)

Tool, “Chocolate Chip Trip” (Nov. 22, 2025)

Tool, “Vicarious” (Nov. 23, 2025)

Tool, “Invincible” (Nov. 22, 2025)

“Tool, “Hand of Doom” (Nov. 22, 2025)

Tool Close Show (Nov. 22, 2025)

Other Tool News

Back in August, Tool’s Maynard James Keenan and Adam Jones joined Loudwire Nights to discuss Back to the Beginning and the death of Ozzy Osbourne. In the process, Keenan confirmed that the quartet are in the process of writing for the follow-up to Fear Inoculum, after which Jones elaborated:

We want to get another record out and play, do what we do. The three of us have been jamming. I don't know if you go, oh, the writing process has started. It's always there. Between preparing for an upcoming tour or whatever we're doing, there's points where someone goes, oh, I got this and I got this. But I think we're going to dive deep soon.

Jones also mentioned that he’s been messing around with a Black Sabbath-esque guitar riff for years, adding: “I’ll probably bug those guys again about trying to turn that into a future Tool song. I’ve got lots of riffs, we put them together, tear them apart and try to make something that we’re all into.”

In the meantime, Tool are continuing to tour until at least the end of 2025, with stops in Australia, Japan and Hawaii on the horizon. You can see the full list of upcoming tour dates – and grab tickets – here.