Louder Than Life 2026 Lineup Revealed — Nearly 200 Bands Announced

The 2026 Louder Than Life festival lineup has officially been revealed, with nearly 200 bands set to perform at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky. the weekend of Sept. 17-20. The four-day festival is jam packed with hard rocking heroes as Iron Maiden, My Chemical Romance, Limp Bizkit and Tool will headline the four days.

Who Are the Featured Bands at Louder Than Life 2026?

As stated, there will be nearly 200 bands playing on seven stages over the course of the four days.

The Thursday (Sept. 17) bill will be lead by Iron Maiden, with Pantera and Megadeth serving as primary support.

Friday (Sept. 18) has emo kings My Chemical Romance leading the way, with Pierce the Veil and A Day to Remember among the top billed acts.

Saturday (Sept. 19) features Limp Bizkit in the top spot with fellow nu-metal era stars Papa Roach and 90s favorites Sublime atop the bill.

And closing things out on Sunday (Sept. 20) will be Tool, with Gojira and Danny Elfman.

The full lineup of bands can be viewed in the admat below.

louder than life 2026 festival Danny Wimmer Presents loading...

What Else Should We Be Looking for at Louder Than Life 2026?

It should be notable that the Saturday lineup will feature one of the most prominent female-fronted lineups ever assembled for a rock festival. Halestorm, In This Moment, Lindsey Stirling, Orianthi, Icon for Hire, Kami Kehoe and Diamante are all among the Saturday performers.

Louder Than Life will also serve as Pantera's only U.S. show of this year. Fans can also look forward to reunion sets from Circa Survive, Get Scared, Blood for Blood, Metal Church, Primer 55, Sent By Ravens and 40 Below Summer.

Jimmy Eat World will be celebrating 25 years of their Bleed American album, while Sleeping With Sirens are dusting off Let's Cheers to This for its 15 anniversary. The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Alien Ant Farm and RED also have special anniversary sets. And Cavalera will play the Sepultura album Roots live for the first time in nearly a decade.

Skillet are planning a special pyrotechnic show. Chad Gray is doing a solo performance spanning his entire career. And Alissa White-Gluz will debut her new solo band at Louder Than Life.

Other New Louder Than Life Features

Those who hold passes for Louder Than Life will also receive free access to the amusement rides within Kentucky Kingdom. The park will be open exclusively to festival attendees.

You can also look for a Danny Wimmer Presents Louder Than Life Battle for the Big Stage competition, kicking off on March 1. Bands can submit entries through March 31, 2026 using the link HERE. Leading up to the festival, viewers will be able to vote for who they want to see play Louder Than Life during Sunday episodes of the Space Zebra Show, airing at 6:30PM ET / 3:30PM PT on the DWP Twitch channel.

Fans in the Louisville area can celebrate the Louder Than Life lineup at the Official Lineup Announcement Party on Monday, Feb. 23 from 5PM-9PM at The Fox Den.

Presented by Blackcraft and hosted by Bobby Schubenski and Josh Balz of Space Zebra, the event will feature live sets by SoulKiller, Nailwound, Actus Reus and Wave Painter, custom cocktails, photo opps, vintage merch, giveaways and service fee free passes. All who attend will have a chance to win two GA passes.

How Do I Get Tickets?

Passes for the 2026 edition of Louder Than Life are currently available at the festival website for as low as $1 down.

You can purchase tickets in the following options:

● 4-Day GA

● 4-Day VIP

● 4-Day Angel’s Envy Top Shelf VIP

● Single Day GA

● Single Day VIP

● Single Day Angel’s Envy Top Shelf VIP

A very limited supply of Single and 4-Day Angel’s Envy Top Shelf VIP passes are available for the most exclusive access and rockstar luxury amenities. And for fans who want to celebrate the biggest eight days of music in the United States, an Exacta Pass offers entry to back-to-back weekends in Louisville at both Louder Than Life and Bourbon & Beyond. Starting at $700 plus fees, an Exacta Pass is less than $88 per festival day.

A Louder Than Life Student Pass is also available, allowing those with a valid .edu email address access to a $125 (all-in, fees included) Single-Day GA Pass via FEVO.

Also new this year is the LoudINK Pass offering entry to both Louder Than Life in Louisville and Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival in Mansfield, Ohio July 17-19, 2026. And for fans that want the most music ever, there’s the new Traveler’s Pass that offers entry to Louder Than Life, Inkcarceration and Sonic Temple Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival in Columbus, Ohio May 14-17, 2026.

For a fully immersive weekend experience, fans are encouraged to explore the Louder Than Life Home Bass Tent and RV glamping options; regular Car + Tent and RV camping passes are currently on a waitlist. Onsite parking for Louder Than Life at Kentucky Exposition Center will be available for purchase in advance of the festival.

DWP has partnered with GOVX to offer exclusively-priced Louder Than Life passes for 4-Day GA and Single Day GA for military, nurse, firefighter and police personnel.

All details on festival passes including Jampack hotel packages, camping and parking passes, can be found here.

The DWP Foundation will be supporting the following nonprofits in 2026: Dare to Care and Preston Area Business Alliance, plus more to be announced.

See other 2026 rock and metal festivals and cruises taking place in the gallery below.