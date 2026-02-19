Here are 11 underrated emo albums from the early 2000s that you absolutely need on vinyl.

And this isn't a bunch of albums by emo bands you've never heard of, either. There are a ton of albums from established emo bands that deserve more credit.

A debut album from a band such as My Chemical Romance often get forgotten when it is followed by two stellar releases that every emo fan seems to hold close to their hearts.

READ MORE: 11 Essential Early 2000s Emo Albums Everyone Needs on Vinyl

The era saw several emo bands gobbled up by big record labels, only to be dropped after a short time on their roster. Bands such as Saves The Day suffered this fate, but ended up putting out some great albums that may have been missed without the push from a major label.

Here is a look at some underrated emo albums that might have slipped past you in the early 2000s.

Armor For Sleep, What to Do When You Are Dead (2005)

Equal Vision Equal Vision loading...

Key tracks: "Car Underwater," "The Truth About Heaven," "Remember to Feel Real"

Buy it here.

From Autumn To Ashes, Abandon Your Friends (2005)

Vagrant Records Vagrant Records loading...

Key tracks: "Sugar Wolf," "Where Do You Draw The Line," "Placentapede"

Buy it here.

The Get Up Kids, Guilt Show (2004)

Vagrant Records Vagrant Records loading...

Key tracks: "How Long is Too Long," "Man of Conviction," "The One You Want"

Buy it here.

Jets to Brazil, Perfecting Loneliness (2002)

Jade Tree Records Jade Tree Records loading...

Key tracks: "You're the One I Want," "Cat Heaven," "Perfecting Loneliness"

Buy it here.

Jimmy Eat World, Chase the Light (2007)

Interscope Interscope loading...

Key tracks: "Let it Happen," "Big Casino," "Always Be"

Buy it here.

Matchbook Romance, Stories and Alibis (2003)

Epitaph Records Epitaph Records loading...

Key tracks: "Promise," "My Eyes Burn," "The Greatest Fall of All Time"

Buy it here.

My Chemical Romance, I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love (2002)

Eyeball Records Eyeball Records loading...

Key tracks: "Honey This Mirror Isn't Big Enough for the Two of Us," "Vampires Will Never Hurt You," "Demolition Lovers"

Buy it here.

The Promise Ring, Wood/Water (2002)

Anti- Anti- loading...

Key tracks: "Stop Playing Guitar," "Size of Your Life," "Become One Anything One Time"

Buy it here.

Rainer Maria, A Better Version of Me (2001)

Polyvinyl Records Polyvinyl Records loading...

Key tracks: "Artificial Light," "Thought I Was," "Hell and High Water"

Buy it here.

Saves The Day, Sound the Alarm (2006)

Vagrant Records Vagrant Records loading...

Key tracks: "Head for the Hills," "The End," "Diseased"

Buy it here.

Taking Back Sunday, Where You Want to Be (2004)

Vagrant Records Vagrant Records loading...

Key tracks: "A Decade Under the Influence," "This Photograph Is Proof (I Know You Know)." "Set Phasers To Stun"

Buy it here.

Many of these acts gained widespread attention after they were featured on the Vans Warped Tour. Some of them, including Jimmy Eat World, are even set to return to the traveling festival in 2026.

Here is a look back at what the Warped Tour has looked like over the past few years, along with classic images of some of your favorite emo and punk bands.