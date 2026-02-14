My Chemical Romance have cleared all of the posts from their X account ahead of their final show on the current leg of The Black Parade 2026 Stadium Tour.

The band is set to play the second of back-to-back shows tonight (Feb. 14) at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City.

Why My Chemical Romance May Have Wiped X Account

The timing of My Chemical Romance's removal of all their posts from X is notable for a couple of reasons.

First, this is the final show of the current leg of the tour, which had them hitting countries in Latin America. The follow-up to 2025's highly successful Long Live: The Black Parade tour has once again featured My Chemical Romance, playing all of their 2006 album, The Black Parade, each night.

Along with that is a stage show that involves characters interacting with the band and a storyline that seemingly progresses each night of the tour. The first show in Mexico City on Friday saw the return of the Dictator character, which had a prominent role in the show's 2025 run.

The location of tonight's show should also be taken into account when exploring why My Chemical Romance might be up to something by clearing their X account. Mexico City was the final tour stop after the album's release in 2006.

That concert was filmed and released as The Black Parade is Dead!, seemingly signaling an end to My Chemical Romance performing as their alter egos, The Black Parade. Several shows during the current leg of the 2026 tour have included warnings to fans that the band is filming.

Is New My Chemical Romance Music Coming?

Speculation about new My Chemical Romance music or even a new album has been heavy even before the start of the 2026 tour.

During a July 26 show on the 2025 tour, the band debuted an unreleased song called "War Beneath the Rain." Nearly seven months later, the song has yet to be released.

Speculation ramped up in January ahead of the first show of the 2026 tour when My Chemical Romance posted a cryptic teaser that just said "phantom."

The crowd Friday night in Mexico City was served yet another "phantom" reference when a creepy robotic voice repeated "pigs have apples, not tomatoes on Mars" as the band wrapped up one of its songs. Keen-eyed MCR fans noticed the first letters of each word in the robot's saying spell "phantom."

My Chemical Romance will take a break from touring after tonight's show in Mexico City. They are next set to play Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida on May 10 and then Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio on May 14.

The Black Parade 2026 Stadium Tour will pick back up in May when My Chemical Romance heads to Europe before returning to the U.S. Here is where the band is headed following the festival dates in May.

My Chemical Romance 2026 Tour Dates

June 30 — Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stadium

July 04 — Glasgow, U.K. @ Bellahouston Park

July 08 — London, U..K. @ Wembley Stadium

July 10 — London, U..K. @ Wembley Stadium

July 11 — London, U..K. @ Wembley Stadium

July 15 — Florence, Italy @ Visarno Arena

July 18 — Madrid, Spain @ Iberdrola Music

Aug. 09 — Flushing, N.Y. @ Citi Field (with Franz Ferdinand)

Aug. 13 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium (with Pierce the Veil)

Aug. 18 — Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park (with Modest Mouse)

Aug. 21 — Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park (with Iggy Pop)

Aug. 24 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Field (with Sleater-Kinney)

Aug. 27 — Denver, Colo. @ Coors Field (with The Breeders)

Aug. 30— San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park (with Babymetal)

Sept. 06 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Chase Field (with Jimmy Eat World)

Sept. 12 — San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome (with The Mars Volta)

Oct. 21 — Hollywood, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 23 — Hollywood, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 24 — Hollywood, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

Nov. 7 — Incheon, Korea @ Paradise City Korea

Nov. 10 — Singapore, Singapore @ Singapore Indoor Stadium

Nov. 14 — Manila, Philippines @ Philippine Arena

Nov. 17 — Bangkok, Thailand @ Impact Challenger Hall 1

Nov. 19 — Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia @ Bukit Jalil National Stadium

Nov. 20 — Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia @ Bukit Jalil National Stadium

