My Chemical Romance has returned, and so has their alter-ego, as The Black Parade 2026 Stadium Tour kicked off in Lima, Peru on Sunday (Jan. 25).

The emo band began their celebration of the 20th anniversary of 2006's The Black Parade album last year with a massive stadium tour that may have caught some fans off guard. While the setlist, which featured the album played in full every night, was fairly predictable, what happened on stage varied throughout the tour.

With the help of a cast of actors and additional performers, My Chemical Romance created the fictional world of Draag, where they portrayed The Black Parade each night. The band would interact with other performers on stage, who helped carry an evolving storyline that included everything from a mock execution to a dictator character phoning in orders.

The band's fate at the end of the show often changed with each tour stop as well.

My Chemical Romance's Hidden Tour Message - Did Fans Figure it Out?

What's Changed For The Black Parade Tour in 2026

Fans who showed up to see MCR in Lima were given yet another variation of the show. complete with an updated set design that had the band in something that was either a prison or a mental institution. Each band member was shown taking medication as they entered the crowd's view.

The production included a few new characters and updated costumes to fit the vibe of the new stage set. Oh, and there was a giant digital eye thing over the stage that watched their every move and also delivered Gerard Way's doll, known as "The Gentleman."

But the most shocking moment of the night came during the reprise of "The End," which was given a more melodic presentation with only a piano and violin. The tender moment saw the character known as The Clerk wheeled under the eye above the stage, where he was shown video highlights while strapped to a hospital bed.

**SPOILERS AHEAD **

The clerk was portrayed as someone who seemed to get along with the band throughout the night, which was certainly not the case during the 2025 run of the tour, which saw him "murder" Way each night as part of the story.

The first show of 2026 flipped the script with Way jumping on top of the hospital bed, where he continued to stab the clerk as blood sprayed from his body. Way then removed some of The Clerk's intestines as a recording of the song "Blood" played.

As they did during the 2025 version of the tour, My Chemical Romance followed The Black Parade album with a second set of hits pulled from the rest of their catalog. For 2026, it looks like they have ditched the smaller B stage and will be using the main stage for the second set.

My Chemical Romance Setlist — Jan. 25, 2026

1. "The End"

2. "Dead!"

3. "This Is How I Disappear"

4. "The Sharpest Lives"

5. "Welcome to the Black Parade"

6. "I Don't Love You"

7. "House of Wolves"

8. "Cancer"

9. "Mama" (with "Dagger" outro)

10. "Sleep" (with "The Big Sky" intro)

11. "Teenagers"

12. "Disenchanted"

13. "Famous Last Words" (with "Welcome to the Black Parade" reprise)

14. "The End." (reprise; piano and violin version)

"Blood"

Set 2

15. "I'm Not Okay (I Promise)"

16."Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)"

17."DESTROYA"

18."Planetary (GO!)"

19."The Ghost of You"

20."Give 'Em Hell, Kid"

21. "Headfirst For Halos"

22. "Boy Division"

23. "Vampires Will Never Hurt You"

24."Helena"

Here is a full list of My Chemical Romance's The Black Parade 2026 shows:

Jan. 28 — Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Bicentenario Municipal De La Florida

Jan. 29 — Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Bicentenario Municipal De La Florida

Feb. 1 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio Tomas Adolfo Duco

Feb. 5 — Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

Feb. 6 — Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

Feb. 10 — Bogota, Colombia @ Vive Claro Distrito Cultural

Feb. 13 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Estado GNP Seguros

Feb. 14 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Estado GNP Seguros

June 30 — Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stadium

July 04 — Glasgow, U.K. @ Bellahouston Park

July 08 — London, U..K. @ Wembley Stadium

July 10 — London, U..K. @ Wembley Stadium

July 11 — London, U..K. @ Wembley Stadium

July 15 — Florence, Italy @ Visarno Arena

July 18 — Madrid, Spain @ Iberdrola Music

Aug. 09 — Flushing, N.Y. @ Citi Field (with Franz Ferdinand)

Aug. 13 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium (with Pierce the Veil)

Aug. 18 — Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park (with Modest Mouse)

Aug. 21 — Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park (with Iggy Pop)

Aug. 24 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Field (with Sleater-Kinney)

Aug. 27 — Denver, Colo. @ Coors Field (with The Breeders)

Aug. 30— San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park (with Babymetal)

Sept. 06 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Chase Field (with Jimmy Eat World)

Sept. 12 — San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome (with The Mars Volta)

Oct. 21 — Hollywood, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 23 — Hollywood, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 24 — Hollywood, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

Nov. 7 — Incheon, Korea @ Paradise City Korea

Nov. 10 — Singapore, Singapore @ Singapore Indoor Stadium

Nov. 14 — Manila, Philippines @ Philippine Arena

Nov. 17 — Bangkok, Thailand @ Impact Challenger Hall 1

Nov. 19 — Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia @ Bukit Jalil National Stadium

Nov. 20 — Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia @ Bukit Jalil National Stadium

The band is also set to headline three major U.S. Festivals in 2026:

Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Florida, May 7-10

Sonic Temple at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, May 14-17.

Louder Than Life at Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky, Sept. 17-20.

My Chemical Romance is one of several major acts out on the road on big tours throughout 2026. Here is a look at which rock and metal bands are on tour this year.