If you weren't able to board the 2026 Emo's Not Dead Cruise, you can alleviate your FOMO and take a look at photos from all four days on the high seas.

Fans departed Miami en route to Costa Maya for a winter getaway to (hopefully) warmer destinations while living their best lives with a heavy dose of teenage nostalgia thanks to the likes of The Used, Story of the Year, Underoath, Senses Fail, August Burns Red, Dance Gavin Dance, Saves the Day and so many more.

A great mix of pop-punk, emo, metalcore and the like, the one overlapping commonality is that there's a lot of songs about feelings! But joining arms with fellow emos and belting out the lyrics that got everyone through their toughest times ensures that those emotions remain positive, no matter that the words are.

One of the best parts about these cruise festivals is that you get some very cool special sets, such as Underoath's Aaron Gillespie recruiting some friends on board for an acoustic performance.

And then there's the belly flop competition! Make sure you scroll to Day 4 of the cruise photos below and you will see a man in a Borat-style "mankini" in absolute perfect form, spread out like a starfish before splashing into the pool. It is utterly bonkers!

That's enough teasing, right? Let's get to those photos!

And if you don't want to miss out on the action again, next year's Emo's Not Dead Cruise already has a date and destination! It'll leave Miami and head to Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas, stretching from Jan. 22-26. For more information, head to the Emo's Not Dead Cruise website.