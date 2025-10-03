12 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2025)
We're back with 12 more big rock and metal tours announced over this past week.
Leading the way, you've got two of the biggest names in rock announcing their first North American tour dates of 2026. We're talking about the theatrics of Ghost and the absolute chaotic eruption of Nine Inch Nails.
It should also be noted that Kenny Wayne Shepherd will be plenty busy. The guitar great kicks off a multi-month run of shows in celebration of the 30th anniversary of his Ledbetter Heights album.
This week also featured the first batch of bands announced for the 2026 Welcome to Rockville festival, a confirmation of the star-studded lineup for the Above Ground 4 benefit in Los Angeles and details about Flogging Molly's annual cruise.
There's a little something for everyone. So be sure to check out all the offerings that were announced over the last seven days below.
Brit Floyd
Tour Dates: Feb. 9 - March 29
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Shows will center on Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall albums.
Ticketing Info
Collective Soul
Tour Dates: Feb. 4 - 7
Support Acts: Edwin McCain
Notes: Residency at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.
Ticketing Info
Ghost
Tour Dates: Jan. 21 - Feb. 23
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Glassjaw / Saves the Day
Tour Dates: Dec. 9 - 13
Support Acts: Piebald, Soulblind, All Under Heaven
Ticketing Info
Dave Hause and the Mermaid
Tour Dates: Nov. 7 - Dec. 14
Support Acts: Will Hoge, some dates supporting Bouncing Souls.
Ticketing Info
Motion City Soundtrack / Say Anything
Tour Dates: Nov. 19 - Dec. 9; Jan. 23 - Feb. 14
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Nine Inch Nails
Tour Dates: Feb. 5 - March 16
Support Acts: Boys Noize
Ticketing Info
Norma Jean
Tour Dates: Nov. 28 - Dec. 11
Support Acts:
Notes: 20th Anniversary shows celebrating O God, The Aftermath
Ticketing Info
One More Satellite
Tour Dates: Nov. 17 - 21
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol
Tour Dates: Oct. 3 - Dec. 19
Support Acts: The Sword, Whores
Ticketing Info
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Tour Dates: Feb. 19 - June 13
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: 30th Anniversary of Ledbetter Heights.
Ticketing Info
Yes
Tour Dates: Oct. 4 - Nov. 16
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Performing Fragile in full.
Ticketing Info
Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News
Flogging Molly's Salty Dog Cruise
* Flogging Molly are bringing back their Salty Dog Cruise for 2026. Setting sail Oct. 25-30, the ship will travel from Miami to Cozumel, Mexico and Great Stirrup Cay Bahamas. Joining Flogging Molly will be Bad Religion, Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls, The Adicts, Lucero, Beans on Toast and more.
Ticketing Info
Fest Alerts
* Let the teases begin! Welcome to Rockville announced the first seven acts to play their 2026 festival. Look for Sevendust, All That Remains, Saliva, Nonpoint, Spineshank, Ill Nino and Primer 55 on board for the May 7-10 weekend at Daytona International Speedway. They join the previously announced headliner My Chemical Romance.
Ticketing Info
* Breaking Benjamin, Good Charlotte and Bowling for Soup are among the headliners for the 2025 Neon City Festival returning to downtown Las Vegas Nov. 21-23. Deadmau5, Fitz and the Tantrums, Two Friends and De La Soul are also among those playing the music weekend.
Ticketing Info
* The 2026 Prepare the Ground Festival is starting to fill out with Amenra, And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead, Oranssi Pazuzu, Pallbearer, Svalbard and more set to perform May 29-31 in Toronto.
Ticketing Info
* The Dave Hause-curated Sing Us Home Festival returns to Philadelphia the weekend May 1-3. In addition to Dave Hause and The Mermaid, the weekend features sets from The Menzingers, The Mountain Goats and Augustines.
Ticketing Info
* Hum, Nothing and Chapterhouse will take part in the traveling Slide Away Festival at the Brooklyn Paramount on May 15 and 16, Chicago's Aragon Ballroom on May 23 and Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium on May 29 and 30
Ticketing Info
Special Shows
* Now rescheduled, the lineup for Above Ground 4 is coming together. Billy Idol, Elliott Easton, Corey Taylor, Josh Freese, Moby, Nuno Bettencourt, Steve Stevens and Cypress Hill will join Dave Navarro and Billy Morrison in celebrating The New York Dolls and The Cars self-titled debut albums. The show is set for Oct. 26 at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles.
Ticketing Info
* Yellow Snow will headline the Rock N' Roll Charity Christmas Concert at Third and Lindley in Nashville on Dec. 4.
Ticketing Info
