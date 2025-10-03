We're back with 12 more big rock and metal tours announced over this past week.

Leading the way, you've got two of the biggest names in rock announcing their first North American tour dates of 2026. We're talking about the theatrics of Ghost and the absolute chaotic eruption of Nine Inch Nails.

It should also be noted that Kenny Wayne Shepherd will be plenty busy. The guitar great kicks off a multi-month run of shows in celebration of the 30th anniversary of his Ledbetter Heights album.

This week also featured the first batch of bands announced for the 2026 Welcome to Rockville festival, a confirmation of the star-studded lineup for the Above Ground 4 benefit in Los Angeles and details about Flogging Molly's annual cruise.

There's a little something for everyone. So be sure to check out all the offerings that were announced over the last seven days below.

brit floyd 2026 tour admat SRO PR

Tour Dates: Feb. 9 - March 29

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Shows will center on Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall albums.

collective soul in 2025 Jennifer Troche Walsh

Tour Dates: Feb. 4 - 7

Support Acts: Edwin McCain

Notes: Residency at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Ghost

ghost papa v perpetua in 2025 Katja Ogrin/Redferns, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Jan. 21 - Feb. 23

Support Acts: None Listed

Glassjaw (L-R: Justin Beck, Daryl Palumbo) perform onstage during England's Download Festival in 2016. Ollie Millington, Redferns, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Dec. 9 - 13

Support Acts: Piebald, Soulblind, All Under Heaven

Dave Hause and the Mermaid

dave hause and the mermaid Credit: Jesse DeFlorio.

Tour Dates: Nov. 7 - Dec. 14

Support Acts: Will Hoge, some dates supporting Bouncing Souls.

motion city soundtrack in 2025 Photo Credit: Ben Pier

Tour Dates: Nov. 19 - Dec. 9; Jan. 23 - Feb. 14

Support Acts: None Listed

nine inch nails trent reznor in 2013 Theo Wargo, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Feb. 5 - March 16

Support Acts: Boys Noize

norma jean in 2010 Chiaki Nozu/WireImage, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Nov. 28 - Dec. 11

Support Acts:

Notes: 20th Anniversary shows celebrating O God, The Aftermath

One More Satellite

one more satellite in 2025 Credit: Jko Sanchez, Sara Serna

Tour Dates: Nov. 17 - 21

Support Acts: None Listed

rickshaw billies burger patrol Cam Kisel

Tour Dates: Oct. 3 - Dec. 19

Support Acts: The Sword, Whores

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Scott Dudelson, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Feb. 19 - June 13

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: 30th Anniversary of Ledbetter Heights.

yes in 2025 Gottlieb Bros.

Tour Dates: Oct. 4 - Nov. 16

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Performing Fragile in full.

Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News

beale street music festival concert crowd Astrida Valigorsky, Getty Images

Flogging Molly's Salty Dog Cruise

* Flogging Molly are bringing back their Salty Dog Cruise for 2026. Setting sail Oct. 25-30, the ship will travel from Miami to Cozumel, Mexico and Great Stirrup Cay Bahamas. Joining Flogging Molly will be Bad Religion, Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls, The Adicts, Lucero, Beans on Toast and more.

Fest Alerts

* Let the teases begin! Welcome to Rockville announced the first seven acts to play their 2026 festival. Look for Sevendust, All That Remains, Saliva, Nonpoint, Spineshank, Ill Nino and Primer 55 on board for the May 7-10 weekend at Daytona International Speedway. They join the previously announced headliner My Chemical Romance.

* Breaking Benjamin, Good Charlotte and Bowling for Soup are among the headliners for the 2025 Neon City Festival returning to downtown Las Vegas Nov. 21-23. Deadmau5, Fitz and the Tantrums, Two Friends and De La Soul are also among those playing the music weekend.

* The 2026 Prepare the Ground Festival is starting to fill out with Amenra, And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead, Oranssi Pazuzu, Pallbearer, Svalbard and more set to perform May 29-31 in Toronto.

* The Dave Hause-curated Sing Us Home Festival returns to Philadelphia the weekend May 1-3. In addition to Dave Hause and The Mermaid, the weekend features sets from The Menzingers, The Mountain Goats and Augustines.

* Hum, Nothing and Chapterhouse will take part in the traveling Slide Away Festival at the Brooklyn Paramount on May 15 and 16, Chicago's Aragon Ballroom on May 23 and Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium on May 29 and 30

Special Shows

* Now rescheduled, the lineup for Above Ground 4 is coming together. Billy Idol, Elliott Easton, Corey Taylor, Josh Freese, Moby, Nuno Bettencourt, Steve Stevens and Cypress Hill will join Dave Navarro and Billy Morrison in celebrating The New York Dolls and The Cars self-titled debut albums. The show is set for Oct. 26 at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles.

* Yellow Snow will headline the Rock N' Roll Charity Christmas Concert at Third and Lindley in Nashville on Dec. 4.

