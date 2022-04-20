20 Most Metal Marijuana Strains

Marijuana growing has become more of a science in recent years, as more and more states legalize it. Still, you might be astonished to find out there are thousands of individual strains, carefully bred to inherit specific effects. With the help of the good people at Leafly, who have encyclopedic knowledge on the matter, we found the 20 most metal strains of that sweet leaf.

If you're in one of those lucky legal weed states (or you just have a solid delivery guy) you can now find your go-to strain that caters to your musical tastes! Whether you're looking to relax with Purple Pantera, break your anxiety with Ghost OG or stimulate your appetite with some Fat Axl, there's surely a strain you'll enjoy.

