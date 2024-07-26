Did My Chemical Romance Get Hacked? New Photo + Post Suggest So

Did My Chemical Romance's Facebook page get hacked?

At first, it appeared as if the band was getting ready to tease a big announcement after their profile picture was updated to a new MCR logo. A followup post linking out to a news article about a country music star, however, seems to indicate that perhaps something more nefarious is afoot.

What Happened on My Chemical Romance's Facebook Page?

At 10:11PM ET yesterday (July 25), My Chemical Romance updated their profile picture to a new three-letter logo with an M on the left and CR stacked off to the right, as seen in the screenshot of the post below.

My Chemical Romance Facebook Profile Photo (July 25, 2024) Facebook: My Chemical Romance loading...

Naturally, this stirred excitement amongst fans. Ever since the band's reunion tour and the release of the 2022 song "The Foundations of Decay," many have suspected that the emo legends would eventually announce a new album.

So far, there has been little to no word about a potential record and, as we've seen in the past, bands updating their profile photo typically signals a new period of activity and plans.

READ MORE: What's With All the Rock and Metal Scams?

At 6:07AM ET this morning (July 26), a new post on the My Chemical Romance page has thrown fans off, leading many to believe that the band are a victim of hackers.

The post displays three images of country music star Keith Urban emotional and in tears. The caption reads, "FANS RALLY AROUND KEITH URBAN AFTER HE ASKS THEM TO PRAY FOR HIM. SEE IN THE COMMENTS," followed by two emojis of a face blowing its nose into a tissue.

A link posted in the comments directs fans to a Dogmusic Group news article, which, a bit aimlessly, noting Urban's marriage to actress Nicole Kidman and recollected the prostate cancer announcement he made months ago.

Loudwire has elected not to embed this post.

My Chemical Romance's Other Social Media Accounts

At the time of publication, My Chemical Romance's Instagram and X accounts appear to be unaffected.

With the profile photo on Facebook updated, any coordinated update would likely be done in a uniform manner. It remains possible that this update was also the work of a hacker, perhaps looking to maximize attention on the band's Facebook page before publishing unrelated material.

Metallica Appear to Have Been Hacked Recently, Too

In late June, Metallica were the apparent victims of cryptocurrency hackers, who infiltrated the band's X account and began promoting posts concerning "a dynamic new token on the Solana blockchain poised to revolutionize how you experience events and shop online."

The band never addressed these posts, but a firm called MoonPay, who was tied to the announcement, made it clear that the claims on Metallica's X account were indeed a scam.