What's with all the rock and metal scams?

Over the last few years, we've seen numerous instances where people formed relationships with others online who were posing as rock stars. Some of the victims, without even realizing they were being victimized, sent these people money, thought they were in serious romantic relationships with them and one even crashed through a musician's home security gate because they thought they'd actually been invited there.

One woman ended up on Dr. Phil because she thought she was involved in a triangle with Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx and Poison's Bret Michaels. Another sent thousands of dollars to a stranger online who was impersonating The Bee Gees' Barry Gibb. And as far as the gate crash — that actually happened, to Blink-182's Travis Barker, after a fan thought the drummer invited them to his residence.

Catfishing isn't the only type of scamming we've seen in rock and metal over the last few years, though. Some individuals started a Metallica crypto scam, which the band had to release an official statement declining any involvement with and warning fans not to fall for it.

Some people have even reported fake accounts of our own writers to us, claiming that these people offered them Loudwire coverage in exchange for a PayPal transaction or some other form of suspicious compensation.

All of this to say is — be extremely careful on the internet! Always make sure to verify someone's identity before giving them any personal information, let alone money. Loudwire's Joe DiVita and Lauryn Schaffner discussed the topic of rock and metal scams in a new video, which you can see below. They dive into some of the aforementioned situations, and offer advice on how not to become a victim yourself.

Be safe!

