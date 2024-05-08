Korn + Adidas Announce New Merch Drop – Photos + How to Buy

Korn and Adidas have announced a collaborative new merch drop, so keep reading to see photos and learn how to buy pieces from the collection.

The first set of merch Korn and Adidas collaborated on became available in late October, but sold out rather quickly. Pieces quickly ended up on resale sites such as StockX, though the prices were marked up significantly.

Now, the nu-metal legends have a second merch drop underway with Adidas in celebration of their 30th anniversary, and they've shared details about how fans can get their hands on it in a new post on social media.

"Round two of the adidas Originals x KoRn collaboration is here, blending fearless aesthetics with classic Three Stripes vibes," the caption reads.

How to Sign Up for Korn + Adidas' New Merch Drop

Fans can sign up now through May 14 on the Adidas and Confirmed apps, and can enter a draw for each of the items they'd like to purchase. Orders will be placed only if the customer is selected in the draw.

The collection which will be available on May 15 through Korn's official webstore and in select Adidas retailers while supplies last.

What's Included in the New Collection?

According to a press release, the pieces in this second collection were inspired by the color scheme of Korn's 1998 album Follow the Leader. The set includes three different pairs of socks for $25 each, a long-sleeve shirt for $65, a black hat for $40 and a pair of grey Campus 2.0 shoes for $120.

See photos below.

Korn Adidas Socks Adidas.com loading...

Korn Adidas Long-Sleeve Shirt Adidas.com loading...

Korn Adidas Hat Adidas.com loading...

Korn Adidas Campus 2.0 Sneakers Adidas.com loading...

