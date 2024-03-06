Biggest Things That Happened the Year Korn’s First Album Came Out

Biggest Things That Happened the Year Korn&#8217;s First Album Came Out

Korn's first album arrived in 1994, but what other big things were going on in the world at that time?

As Korn prepare to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut with a massive stadium show, we decided to take a trip down memory lane to a world that looked significantly different than it does now.

What was going on in the world when Korn's debut album arrived? Grunge had hit its tipping point with the death of Kurt Cobain, the box office was booming with iconic films such as Forrest Gump and The Lion King and the world was glued to the TV watching the plight of football star O.J. Simpson.

READ MORE: Summer of '94: Hard Rock to the Core

What else was happening around the time of Korn's debut? Let's take you back to 1994 to see where the world was at when nu-metal was essentially birthed.

