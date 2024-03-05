Korn Announce 30th Anniversary Stadium Show With Big Time Openers

Korn have announced a massive stadium show to help celebrate the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

The band began teasing something concerning their debut earlier this week, with a video post showcasing their self-titled album's cover, but with one discernible difference - the shadow behind the girl on the swing now had a "30" shadow behind it.

Now we have confirmation that the group will play Los Angeles' BMO Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 5, with a stellar lineup that includes Evanescence, Gojira, Daron Malakian and Scars On Broadway, Spiritbox and Vended.

"Reflecting on thirty years of Korn fills me with such immense gratitude for our journey, the growth we've experienced, and the incredible bond we share with our fans," said singer Jonathan Davis. "It's humbling to see how our music has touched so many lives across the globe. From our small club beginnings to now headlining stadiums, it's been an unforgettable ride, and we owe it all to our amazing, undying, loyal community that's made it possible. I’m really looking forward to this incredible night to celebrate together."

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning Wednesday, March 6. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, March 8 at 10AM PT at ticketmaster.com.

Citi is the official card of the Korn 30th Anniversary Show. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, March 6 at 10AM PT until Thursday, March 7 at 10PM PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

A 30 Years of Korn VIP Experience package will also be available for purchase, which includes the following: one (1) VIP pit ticket to see Korn; invitation to an exclusive 30th anniversary museum curated by Korn including an immersive experience with opportunities to recreate iconic photos, explore never before seen memorabilia from the archives, art displays, props from music videos, instruments, one of a kind wardrobe and custom Adidas pieces, Korn Koffee signature drinks, Korn hot sauce signature menu items; private cash bar; one (1) exclusive anniversary merch item; early merch shopping; one (1) commemorative laminate; dedicated venue entrance; and an on-site VIP host.

korn 30 years stadium show admat Live Nation loading...

About Korn's Self-Titled Debut

Korn's self-titled debut album arrived with little fanfare (it peaked at No. 72 on the Billboard 200), seeing a slow burn rise in attention over the course of promotion of their debut disc. The album featured themes of child abuse, drug abuse and bullying, taking on a darker tone accentuated by aggressively percussive drumming, muscular guitar riffs and Jonathan Davis' laid bare vocal delivery.

The Ross Robinson-produced album yielded the single "Blind" and its follow-up "Shoots and Ladders," while "Need To," "Clown," "Faget" and "Daddy" filled out the intriguing debut that definitely felt different than anything happening in heavy music at the time. In many ways, Korn's debut provided a blueprint for the heavier nu-metal scene that would take over rock radio by the end of the decade.