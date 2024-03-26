Korn Announce 2024 North American Tour With Gojira + Spiritbox
After a day of teasing, Korn have revealed that they'll be hitting the road later this year with Gojira and Spiritbox.
Earlier this year, the band announced a stadium show in Los Angeles to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. But it appears that was just the beginning of their 2024 plans as the group issued a teaser on social media on Monday (March 25) that something else was on the horizon.
The short video featured a group of silhouetted figures standing on a mountain top watching an avalanche occurring on a neighboring mountain. The brief clip was soundtracked by dark and ominous sounding audio. Was it new music? More tour dates? Or something entirely different?
What Were Korn Teasing?
It's now official. Korn will be hitting the road in September with Gojira and Spiritbox. The tour will kick off Sept. 12 at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, crossing the country before wrapping up in St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center on Oct. 27.
Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) and artist presale beginning Tuesday, March 26. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, March 29 at 10AM local time at ticketmaster.com. You can also access ticketing through the band's website.
Citi is the official card of Korn’s 2024 Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 26 at 12PM local time until Thursday, March 28 at 10PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
What Else Is On Korn's 2024 Schedule?
As previously stated, Korn have booked Los Angeles' BMO Stadium for Saturday, Oct. 5, with plans to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. This stadium show is a jam-packed day filled with sets from Evanescence, Gojira, Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway, Spiritbox and Vended all playing before the headliners.
"Reflecting on 30 years of Korn fills me with such immense gratitude for our journey, the growth we've experienced, and the incredible bond we share with our fans," said singer Jonathan Davis. "It's humbling to see how our music has touched so many lives across the globe. From our small club beginnings to now headlining stadiums, it's been an unforgettable ride, and we owe it all to our amazing, undying, loyal community that's made it possible. I’m really looking forward to this incredible night to celebrate together."
The band is also scheduled to play the Louder Than Life Festival in September and they have a summer tour of the U.K. and Europe booked as well.
Korn / Gojira / Spiritbox 2024 Tour Dates
Sept. 12 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 14 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sept. 16 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 18 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 20 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sept. 21 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Sept. 23 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
Sept. 25 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
Sept. 27 – Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 28 – Chicago, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sept. 29 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life*
Oct. 02 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Oct. 03 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Oct. 05 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ BMO Stadium^ – SOLD OUT
Oct. 06 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct. 08 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
Oct. 10 – Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
Oct. 12 – Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre
Oct. 13 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center
Oct. 16 – Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre>
Oct. 18 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
Oct. 20 – Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Oct. 21 – San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center
Oct. 23 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
Oct. 25 – Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center
Oct. 27 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
