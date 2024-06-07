Here's a friendly reminder that the Internet doesn't always get it right, especially when it comes to nu-metal.

That's something we found out over the years thanks to our Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction series here at Loudwire. Yes, Wikipedia can provide a wealth of useful information about your favorite bands, but the idea that just about anyone can provide updates has led to some misinterpretations of certain facts or straight up falsehoods to find their way into a band's history.

For instance, Incubus' Brandon Boyd was surprised to learn that the song "Drive" only had that title after the band allegedly decided not to call it "I'll Be There" due to a conflict with the classic '70s Jackson 5 ballad. Boyd responded, "I'm so gonna go on there later and tell some tales."

Godsmack's Sully Erna, Slipknot's Shawn "Clown" Crahan, Disturbed's David Draiman, Korn's Brian "Head" Welch, Linkin Park's Joe Hahn and the members of Papa Roach also dispute some of the items that have turned up on their respective Wikipedia pages.

Check out some of the lies the Internet has told us about nu-metal below.

Lies the Internet Told About Nu-Metal