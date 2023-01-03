A genre that changed the world of metal forever, nu-metal had a firm 10-year grasp on music from around 1994 until 2004, and essentially defined a large chunk of pop-culture.

Combining elements of metal, electronica, funk and hip-hop, nu-metal was forever innovative and hard to nail down sonically as it was all about breaking the rules in favor of self-expression. From nu-metal’s rebellion, we welcomed into our homes legendary acts such as Slipknot, Korn and System of a Down, who all still continue to keep the spirit of the genre alive well into the 21st Century.

From Linkin Park to Limp Bizkit we’ve compiled our Top 50 Nu-Metal Albums of all time, which you can scroll through below.