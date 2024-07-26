In 2025, Papa Roach and the Used will be celebrating significant anniversaries in their respective worlds. The Used's guitarist Joey Bradford and Papa Roach's drummer Tony Palermo both joined Loudwire Nights on Thursday to dive into them — and discuss a few other things.

"It's a special year," Palermo told host Chuck Armstrong. "It's the 25th anniversary of the Infest record. Twenty-five years is crazy, so that's going to be a big year."

Palermo admitted he didn't even know exactly what the year might entail, but hinted at a bunch of tours taking shape.

"We've got a European tour we're starting in January, so that will kick the whole year off."

When Chuck mentioned he's heard there may be new Papa Roach music coming, too, Palermo didn't share many specifics but also confirmed it.

"Of course, yeah, I think we'll be dropping a few songs here and there."

Bradford was quick to dive into the Used's upcoming anniversary — which just so happens to be a 25th, as well.

"Next year is our 25th anniversary," Bradford said about the beginning of the band. "We're kind of in the planning stages of trying to do something really special."

Like Palermo, Bradford didn't have too many anniversary details to share but promised fans something is coming.

"Nothing's ready to be announced yet for all that stuff, but I can assure you it's going to be a very cool year and we're going to do some extra special stuff."

Tony Palermo + Joey Bradford Love Golfing

Palermo and Bradford have been friends for awhile. One thing they have in common is that neither are original members of their bands and both were fans of their bands before joining.

On top of that, they both share a love and passion for a sport that doesn't always come to mind when people think about rock stars: golf.

"The music world and the golf world colliding has been something that a lot of us have done on tour, kind of in the shadows over the years," Bradford said. "But you now, we're so excited now there's a one-stop shop for all of us to connect with each other."

What Bradford was referring to was the recent launch of the Musicians Golf Association, a group that is committed to bridging the worlds of music and golf. Both Bradford and Palermo are ambassadors for the MGA.

"They're going to be throwing tournaments all over the world," Bradford said about the MGA. "It's just kind of all of our dreams come true."

Palermo shared a similar sense of excitement about the new organization.

"We play a lot on tour, every day off I try and get out and play, get away from the rock and roll circus," Palermo said, laughing.

"I think we just needed someone to kind of captain the ship, you know," Bradford added.

"Once the idea was even put on my radar and Tony's radar, we were both like, we don't even need details. We're all the way in."

What Else Did the Used's Joey Bradford and Papa Roach's Tony Palermo Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

Who their dream golf partners are

What it's like golfing while on tour

Why they share an admiration for Alice Cooper

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Tony Palermo and Joey Bradford joined Loudwire Nights on Thursday, July 25; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.

