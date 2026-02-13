The 42 Bands the 2026 Warped Tour Announced in Week 2 of Their Lineup Reveal
The Vans Warped Tour stops for 2026 are really starting to take shape now as another 42 bands have been added during the second week of the "30 Days of Warped" lineup reveal rollout.
There were names both very familiar (The Used, The Academy Is ..., Anberlin, Less Than Jake) and not so familiar (Sleep Theory, Hoobastank) to the Warped Tour lineup revealed over the past week. Let's take a closer look at who got added and see how that impacts each individual stop on the 5-stop Vans Warped Tour run in 2026.
Who Was Announced for the 2026 Vans Warped Tour in Week 2 of the Lineup Reveal?
The Used
Sleep Theory
The Academy Is...
Anberlin
Hoobastank
Alexisonfire
Nothing Nowhere
Phantom Planet
Less Than Jake
Crown the Empire
Hot Mulligan
Cartel
Saosin
G-Eazy
Atmosphere
Acceptance
Set It Off
State Champs
The Menzingers
Free Throw
Lolo
Allison
Strung Out
I Set My Friends on Fire
Despised Icon
Daisy Grenade
Spike and the Gimme Gimmes
Haywire
The Pain of Truth
Fluorescents
Here Comes the Kraken
Pedro Y El Lobo
Basement
Tungas
Peer Pressure
Gang!
Broadside
Deathbyromay
Elijah
The Anti-Queens
Lo Spirit
Brayton
Who Was Previously Announced for the Vans Warped Tour 2026 Lineup?
Jimmy Eat World
Papa Roach
Ice Nine Kills
Dance Gavin Dance
New Found Glory
Glassjaw
Atreyu
The All-American Rejects
GWAR
All Time Low
Yelawolf
Third Eye Blind
Hawthorne Heights
Winona Fighter
The Early November
Grandson
The Starting Line
Emery
Bryce Vine
The Story So Far
Big Ass Truck I.E.
Holy Wars
Girlfriends
Anthony Green
Hot Chelle Rae
Sitting on Saturn
Movements
Whispers
Tillie
Millington
Guilt Trip
Sammy Adams
Rain City Drive
Bad Cop Bad Cop
Chase Petra
Drop Dead, Gorgeous
People R Ugly
San Venus
Which Bands Are Playing Which Stops?
Washington, D.C. June 13-14 Festival Grounds Campus at RFK Stadium
Jimmy Eat World
The Used
Dance Gavin Dance
New Found Glory
Glassjaw
The Academy Is...
Anberlin
GWAR
Third Eye Blind
Hawthorne Heights
Hoobastank
Crown the Empire
The Early November
Grandson
Hot Mulligan
Bryce Vine
The Story So Far
The Menzingers
Free Throw
Big Ass Truck I.E.
Holy Wars
Girlfriends
Hot Chelle Rae
Tillie
Millington
Bad Cop Bad Cop
Drop Dead, Gorgeous
People R Ugly
Lolo
Deathbyromy
Elijah
Pain of Truth
Daisy Grenade
I Set My Friends on Fire
Fluorescents
Long Beach, Calif. July 25-26 at the Shoreline Waterfront
Jimmy Eat World
Papa Roach
The Used
Dance Gavin Dance
Glassjaw
The Academy Is ...
All Time Low
Yelawolf
Alexisonfire
Hoobastank
Winona Fighter
Phantom Planet
Crown the Empire
The Early November
Grandson
G-Eazy
The Starting Line
Emery
Acceptance
Set It Off
The Story So Far
Free Throw
Big Ass Truck I.E.
Holy Wars
Girlfriends
Hot Chelle Rae
Whispers
Tillie
Millington
Guilt Trip
Sammy Adams
Bad Cop Bad Cop
Chase Petra
People R Ugly
Drop Dead, Gorgeous
Allison
Lolo
Deathbyromy
Pain of Truth
Lo Spirit
Daisy Grenade
I Set My Friends on Fire
Brayton
Haywire
Montreal, Quebec Aug. 21 - 22 Parc Jean Drapeau Montreal
Jimmy Eat World
Ice Nine Kills
Sleep Theory
Atreyu
All Time Low
Hawthorne Heights
Nothing Nowhere
The Menzingers
Strung Out
Big Ass Truck I.E.
Bad Cop Bad Cop
Chase Petra
Lolo
Spike and the Gimme Gimmes
Peer Pressure
Despised Icon
The Anti-Queens
Mexico City, Mexico Sept. 12 - 13 Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
Jimmy Eat World
Papa Roach
New Found Glory
Glassjaw
Sleep Theory
Atreyu
The All-American Rejects
All Time Low
Hawthorne Heights
Alexisonfire
Less Than Jake
Winona Fighter
The Starting Line
Saosin
Emery
The Story So Far
State Champs
Girlfriends
Movements
Bad Cop Bad Cop
San Venus
Lolo
Basement
Deathbyromy
Here Comes the Kraken
Tungas
Pedro Y El Lobo
Orlando, Fla. Nov. 14 - 15 Camping World Stadium Campus
Jimmy Eat World
The Used
Dance Gavin Dance
New Found Glory
Glassjaw
Third Eye Blind
Hawthorne Heights
Alexisonfire
Hoobastank
Phantom Planet
The Early November
Grandson
Hot Mulligan
The Starting Line
Cartel
Emery
Atmosphere
Set It Off
Bryce Vine
Free Throw
Big Ass Truck I.E.
Holy Wars
Girlfriends
Anthony Green and the Boom Done Band
Hot Chelle Rae
Sitting on Saturn
Tillie
Millington
Rain City Drive
Bad Cop Bad Cop
Drop Dead, Gorgeous
People R Ugly
Allison
Gang!
Deathbyromy
Broadside
Elijah
Pain of Truth
Daisy Grenade
I Set My Friends on Fire
Brayton
Haywire
How Do I Get Tickets for the 2026 Vans Warped Tour?
Tickets are now available for all five of the Vans Warped Tour stops in 2026. Simply head to the Vans Warped Tour website and select the city where you plan to see the band and the ticketing options will be provided for you.
Looking to see what other festivals are taking place in North America in 2026? Check out Loudwire's 2026 Rock + Metal Festival and Cruise Guide below.
