The Vans Warped Tour stops for 2026 are really starting to take shape now as another 42 bands have been added during the second week of the "30 Days of Warped" lineup reveal rollout.

There were names both very familiar (The Used, The Academy Is ..., Anberlin, Less Than Jake) and not so familiar (Sleep Theory, Hoobastank) to the Warped Tour lineup revealed over the past week. Let's take a closer look at who got added and see how that impacts each individual stop on the 5-stop Vans Warped Tour run in 2026.

Who Was Announced for the 2026 Vans Warped Tour in Week 2 of the Lineup Reveal?

The Used

Sleep Theory

The Academy Is...

Anberlin

Hoobastank

Alexisonfire

Nothing Nowhere

Phantom Planet

Less Than Jake

Crown the Empire

Hot Mulligan

Cartel

Saosin

G-Eazy

Atmosphere

Acceptance

Set It Off

State Champs

The Menzingers

Free Throw

Lolo

Allison

Strung Out

I Set My Friends on Fire

Despised Icon

Daisy Grenade

Spike and the Gimme Gimmes

Haywire

The Pain of Truth

Fluorescents

Here Comes the Kraken

Pedro Y El Lobo

Basement

Tungas

Peer Pressure

Gang!

Broadside

Deathbyromay

Elijah

The Anti-Queens

Lo Spirit

Brayton

Who Was Previously Announced for the Vans Warped Tour 2026 Lineup?

Jimmy Eat World

Papa Roach

Ice Nine Kills

Dance Gavin Dance

New Found Glory

Glassjaw

Atreyu

The All-American Rejects

GWAR

All Time Low

Yelawolf

Third Eye Blind

Hawthorne Heights

Winona Fighter

The Early November

Grandson

The Starting Line

Emery

Bryce Vine

The Story So Far

Big Ass Truck I.E.

Holy Wars

Girlfriends

Anthony Green

Hot Chelle Rae

Sitting on Saturn

Movements

Whispers

Tillie

Millington

Guilt Trip

Sammy Adams

Rain City Drive

Bad Cop Bad Cop

Chase Petra

Drop Dead, Gorgeous

People R Ugly

San Venus

Which Bands Are Playing Which Stops?

Washington, D.C. June 13-14 Festival Grounds Campus at RFK Stadium

Jimmy Eat World

The Used

Dance Gavin Dance

New Found Glory

Glassjaw

The Academy Is...

Anberlin

GWAR

Third Eye Blind

Hawthorne Heights

Hoobastank

Crown the Empire

The Early November

Grandson

Hot Mulligan

Bryce Vine

The Story So Far

The Menzingers

Free Throw

Big Ass Truck I.E.

Holy Wars

Girlfriends

Hot Chelle Rae

Tillie

Millington

Bad Cop Bad Cop

Drop Dead, Gorgeous

People R Ugly

Lolo

Deathbyromy

Elijah

Pain of Truth

Daisy Grenade

I Set My Friends on Fire

Fluorescents

Long Beach, Calif. July 25-26 at the Shoreline Waterfront

Jimmy Eat World

Papa Roach

The Used

Dance Gavin Dance

Glassjaw

The Academy Is ...

All Time Low

Yelawolf

Alexisonfire

Hoobastank

Winona Fighter

Phantom Planet

Crown the Empire

The Early November

Grandson

G-Eazy

The Starting Line

Emery

Acceptance

Set It Off

The Story So Far

Free Throw

Big Ass Truck I.E.

Holy Wars

Girlfriends

Hot Chelle Rae

Whispers

Tillie

Millington

Guilt Trip

Sammy Adams

Bad Cop Bad Cop

Chase Petra

People R Ugly

Drop Dead, Gorgeous

Allison

Lolo

Deathbyromy

Pain of Truth

Lo Spirit

Daisy Grenade

I Set My Friends on Fire

Brayton

Haywire

Montreal, Quebec Aug. 21 - 22 Parc Jean Drapeau Montreal

Jimmy Eat World

Ice Nine Kills

Sleep Theory

Atreyu

All Time Low

Hawthorne Heights

Nothing Nowhere

The Menzingers

Strung Out

Big Ass Truck I.E.

Bad Cop Bad Cop

Chase Petra

Lolo

Spike and the Gimme Gimmes

Peer Pressure

Despised Icon

The Anti-Queens

Mexico City, Mexico Sept. 12 - 13 Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Jimmy Eat World

Papa Roach

New Found Glory

Glassjaw

Sleep Theory

Atreyu

The All-American Rejects

All Time Low

Hawthorne Heights

Alexisonfire

Less Than Jake

Winona Fighter

The Starting Line

Saosin

Emery

The Story So Far

State Champs

Girlfriends

Movements

Bad Cop Bad Cop

San Venus

Lolo

Basement

Deathbyromy

Here Comes the Kraken

Tungas

Pedro Y El Lobo

Orlando, Fla. Nov. 14 - 15 Camping World Stadium Campus

Jimmy Eat World

The Used

Dance Gavin Dance

New Found Glory

Glassjaw

Third Eye Blind

Hawthorne Heights

Alexisonfire

Hoobastank

Phantom Planet

The Early November

Grandson

Hot Mulligan

The Starting Line

Cartel

Emery

Atmosphere

Set It Off

Bryce Vine

Free Throw

Big Ass Truck I.E.

Holy Wars

Girlfriends

Anthony Green and the Boom Done Band

Hot Chelle Rae

Sitting on Saturn

Tillie

Millington

Rain City Drive

Bad Cop Bad Cop

Drop Dead, Gorgeous

People R Ugly

Allison

Gang!

Deathbyromy

Broadside

Elijah

Pain of Truth

Daisy Grenade

I Set My Friends on Fire

Brayton

Haywire

How Do I Get Tickets for the 2026 Vans Warped Tour?

Tickets are now available for all five of the Vans Warped Tour stops in 2026. Simply head to the Vans Warped Tour website and select the city where you plan to see the band and the ticketing options will be provided for you.

