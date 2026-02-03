Staind have announced a 2026 North American tour celebrating 25 years of their classic album Break the Cycle.

The band has a few festival performances and standalone shows in May and July. The newly announced tour kicks off in early September and wraps up in mid-October with support from Seether. Hoobastank and Hinder will join on select dates as well.

See the full list of dates below. Tickets go on sale this Friday (Feb. 6) at 10AM local time and can be purchased through Staind's website.

Break the Cycle, released in May of 2001, was Staind's breakthrough album. Featuring the hits "Fade," "It's Been Awhile," "For You" and "Outside," it's their most commercially successful release to date.

“25 years later to be touring, celebrating this album and bringing our music to our fans near and far is something really special. I’m looking forward to going out with these guys. It’s like one big family reunion!” frontman Aaron Lewis said in a press release.

READ MORE: 11 Times Successful Bands Gave Other Big Bands Their Big Break

“Hard to believe it’s been 25 years. I look back on those times as one of the highlights of my career and feel very fortunate to still be doing this. I look forward to hitting the road and celebrating with good friends what was a career defining album for us. I hope you can join us on this celebration," guitarist Mike Mushok added.

Staind 2026 North American Tour Dates

May 7 - Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Daytona International Speedway*

May 9 - Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum*

May 10 - Dothan, Ala. @ Dothan Civic Center

May 15 - Columbus, Ohio @ Historic Crew Stadium*

May 16 - St. Louis, Mo. @| Venue TBA*

July 26 - Anderson, S.C. @ Anderson Sports & Entertainment Center*

Sept. 8 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sept. 10 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Truliant Amphitheater

Sept. 11 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 13 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sept. 14 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 16 - Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sept. 18 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Sept. 19 - Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sept. 21 - Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre

Sept. 23 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sept. 24 - Shakopee, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Sept. 26 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 27 - Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 29 - Franklin, Tenn. @ FirstBank Amphitheater

Oct. 1 - Ridgedale, Mo. @ Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Oct. 3 - Thackerville, Okla. @ Lucas Oil Live

Oct. 7 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 9 - Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Oct. 10 - Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Arena

Oct. 13 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Oct. 14 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 16 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Oct. 17 - Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman

Oct. 19 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

* = Festival performance

staind tour admat Live Nation loading...

To see which other bands are hitting the road in 2026, check out our rock and metal tour guide below for dates and ticket information.