Creed have just announced their final shows of 2025, which will take place the week before and after Christmas. The series of events has been dubbed Creedmas and will feature Sevendust on four of the five dates with Hinder performing at another.

It's been another eventful year for the rock icons who are now in the second year of their latest reunion era. They recently completed a lengthy North American summer tour that featured a rotating cast of support guests that included Daughtry, Sevendust, Mammoth and Big Wreck.

Now, they'll look forward to December.

Two of the Creedmas shows will take place in Hollywood, Florida before Christmas (Dec. 19 and 20) with another three dates on the books in Oklahoma, Maryland and Connecticut after the holiday.

A ticket pre-sale begins at 10AM local time tomorrow (Sept. 9). Visit Creed' website for further details.

Creed's Final 2025 Tour Dates — Creedmas

Dec. 19 — Hollywood, Fla. (with Sevendust)

Dec. 20 — Hollywood, Fla. (with Sevendust)

Dec. 27 — Thackerville, Okla. (with Hinder)

Dec. 29 — Hanover, Md. (with Sevendust)

Dec. 30 — Uncasville, Ct. (with Sevendust)

What Do Creed Have Planned for 2026?

Next year, Creed will headline the third consecutive year of the Summer of '99 & Beyond Cruise, which sets sail from Miami, Florida to Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas from April 17-21, 2026.

The lineup includes:

Creed

Nickelback

3 Doors Down

Daughtry

Sevendust

Mammoth

Hinder

Live

Tonic

Our Lady Peace

Lit

Vertical Horizon

Fuel

Meanwhile, four of Creed's five members will be focusing on Alter Bridge for a good chunk of next year. Their self-titled eighth album is set to arrive on Jan. 9. So far, one single — "Silent Divide" —has been released and a headlining U.S. tour will take place from April 25 through May 24.

Support will mostly come from Filter and Tim Montana with Sevendust jumping on the Atlanta date. Check listings carefully and see all tour dates here.