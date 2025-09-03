Alter Bridge Announce 2026 U.S. Tour, Debut First Song Off New Album (See Lyrics)

Having recently announced their eighth studio album, Alter Bridge are now dropping the first song from the disc while also revealing the details of their first U.S. tour in support of the record.

Where Will Alter Bridge Be Playing + Who Is Joining Them?

The first major U.S. run in support of Alter Bridge's self-titled album will take place in late April and May of 2026. The group has lined up dates with Filter, Sevendust and Tim Montana playing on select shows.

The tour gets underway April 25 in Orlando and weaves through the U.S. before coming to its conclusion on May 24 in Tampa. All dates, cities and venues along with supporting act information can be seen below. Ticketing info can be found through the Alter Bridge website.

Alter Bridge 2026 U.S. Tour Dates (With Sevendust, Filter and Tim Montana)

April 25 – Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues #

April 26 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy *#

April 28 – Houston, Texas @ Bayou Music Center – +#

April 29 – Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom – +#

May 1 – Tulsa, Okla. @ Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino Hotel +#

May 2 – Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse Omaha +#

May 5 – Green Bay, Wis. @ EPIC Event Center +#

May 6 – Chicago, Ill. @ The Salt Shed +#

May 9 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Event Center at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa +

May 10 – Boston, Mass. @ Citizen House of Blues Boston +#

May 12 – Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount +#

May 13 – Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont Theater +#

May 18 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Roxian Theatre +#

May 19 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit – +#

May 21 – Nashville, Tenn. @ The Pinnacle *#

May 22 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Avondale Brewing Company +#

May 24 – Tampa, Fla. @ Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center +#

* with Sevendust

+ with Filter

# with Tim Montana

What About Alter Bridge's New Song?

The band is delivering a jolt from the start with the lead single "Silent Divide." Opening with some chugging "bad man" Mark Tremonti guitar riffs, the track is a blistering rocker that serves as a cautionary tale not to feed into the divisiveness of the modern world.

"Stop before it starts / Step aside don't play the part / Keep your head down, ride out / The Silent Divide," sings Myles Kennedy as the mission statement in the song's chorus. The full lyrics as well as the band's video for the song can be seen below.

Alter Bridge, "Silent Divide" Lyrics

How long will you hold your tongue this time?

As your good name is tarnished by these blatant lies

The only way the truth will see the light

Is exposing guilty martyr of the sins he hides

Stop before it starts

Step aside don’t play the part

Keep your head down Ride out

The Silent Divide

One more accusation on display

Another tale of madness

Please don’t take the bait

The devil in disguise is steeped in hate

Jealous of the truth he cannot bear to face so

Stop before it starts

Step aside don’t play the part

Keep your head down Ride out

The Silent Divide

There’s no doubt We’ll phase out The one who lies

Stop Breathe Think Do not cross the line

Stay Calm Silence will decide

Wait Watch Remember rage is blind

Remember rage is blind

Keep your Head down Ride out

The Silent Divide

There’s no doubt We’ll phase out The one who lies

Alter Bridge, "Silent Divide"

What Else Is on Alter Bridge's New Album + How Do I Get It?

As announced earlier this year, Alter Bridge's eighth studio album will be a self-titled affair. The album, being issued by Napalm Records, will arrive on Jan. 9.

The album finds Kennedy and Tremonti sharing vocals on the songs "Trust in Me" and "Tested and Able," features such classic sounding Alter Bridge tracks as "Rue the Day," "Disregarded" and "Scales Are Falling" and features an epic album closer in "Slave to the Master."

The full track listing and artwork can be viewed below. Pre-orders are available through the band's website.

Alter Bridge, Alter Bridge Artwork + Track Listing

1. Silent Divide (5:06)

2. Rue the Day (4:46)

3. Power Down (4:08)

4. Trust in Me (4:48)

5. Disregarded (3:55)

6. Tested and Able (4:36)

7. What Lies Within (5:07)

8. Hang by a Thread (4:11)

9. Scales Are Falling (5:54)

10. Playing Aces (4:05)

11. What Are You Waiting For (5:00)

12. Slave to Master (9:03)