We Talked to Myles Kennedy About the New Horror Movie ‘Speak No Evil’

Known for his solo records and work with artists such as Slash and Alter Bridge, Myles Kennedy is one of rock and metal’s most renowned singer/songwriters and guitarists. Naturally, he’s got a superb new record – The Art of Letting Go – coming out soon, and as usual, it’s a deeply personal journey influenced by a variety of subjects and experiences.

That said, it’s the inspiration behind evocative closer “How the Story Ends” (2022’s highly disturbing Danish film Speak No Evil) that listeners may find most surprising. With that in mind, we spoke with Kennedy about why the original version of Speak No Evil left such an impression on him, as well as how it led to “How the Story Ends” and what he thinks of the 2024 American remake. (Also, this interview contains spoilers for both films.)

Speak No Evil (2024) Trailer

Both versions of Speak No Evil revolve around two couples who become friends while vacationing (to horrifying results). As such, they serve as unsettling cautionary tales about being overly polite to please others and avoid awkward situations. How did you discover the 2022 original and did it immediately affect you?

Honestly, I’m not usually into the genre since gory things freak me out [laughs]. My wife is though and she introduced me to it.

When the movie’s done well and there’s something you can learn from it, I’m on board and the Danish version is definitely that.

We both found it extremely profound, especially the scene in the quarry [SPOILER: In which the protagonist couple are stripped naked and stoned to death by the antagonist couple after they abduct the protagonists' daughter and cut out her tongue]. Any time we’re in a situation where we think we’re being too civil and not assertive enough, we’ll ask each other, “Are we in the quarry right now?”

The great thing about both versions is they make you wonder what you’d do in those situations. They know that the protagonists are incredibly foolish and spineless, but that’s precisely the point.

Exactly. That’s why I needed to see it. I tend to be more polite than I should be at times. I mean, society needs to be civil, but there are some people who will see that and take advantage of it. So, that’s the main thing I got from it.

There’s that part where the one parent asks, “Why are you doing this?” and the bad guy says, “Because you let us.” Like, there it is! If you let yourself get walked all over and taken advantage of, that’s what might happen.

Absolutely. A lot of viewers weren’t ready for how bleak the Danish version is, either. As soon as I saw the trailer for the remake, I knew they’d have to change the third act for American audiences.

Yeah, they certainly couldn’t keep it the same [laughs].

Speak No Evil (2022) Trailer

Moving onto “How the Story Ends,” what was your approach to writing it in terms of alluding to Speak No Evil lyrically and even with how the music is subtly foreboding but also inviting?

First, I came up with the music and the eerie quality of it seemed congruent with the Danish version of the film. A lot of the narrative is from that quarry scene, too and I often write songs to remind me to improve my own life.

One of the main things I’m continuing to work on is being too passive and running from conflict. Sometimes, you just have to stand up for yourself. So, it was necessary to add that song to the catalog. Obviously, the song doesn’t relate as much to the remake.

myles kennedy, the art of letting go Napalm Records loading...

READ MORE: Myles Kennedy Feels Like He Was 'Put On This Planet to Create and Play Music and Make People Happy'

It’s clearly inspired by the original. Speaking of the remake, though, what did you think of it as a whole and regarding the changes specifically?

Well, the acting is great. Everyone did a great job and I liked how you could tell that James McAvoy’s Paddy is sinister right out of the gate. His counterpart in the original, Patrick [played by Fedja van Huêt], is more reserved and patient with his evil. There’s a deeper level of that whole alpha/beta male dynamic in the newer one, too, which I appreciated as well.

I didn’t know that the third act was going to be different, though, but I get why they did it. Like you said, the American one is going for a broader appeal and it also showed more of an arc with the good father, Ben [played by Scoot McNairy]. He went from being somewhat of a coward to a hero and that’s nice to see.

It works well for what the movie is going for, too. My biggest issue is how much the trailers spoil the whole damn thing.

Totally! Why would they do that?! I did like how the new one lets Paddy do more gaslighting and microaggressions to gradually mess with the other family.

Definitely. It’s like Jack Nicholson in The Shining. You can tell he’s unhinged from the jump. It’s also good that the American one stays true to the original but also does enough differently to justify its existence. I think that’s the balance all great remakes achieve.

Me too. What’s the point of remaking something just to copy it beat for beat? Either way, you’ve got to tread lightly when redoing something that’s beloved.

For sure. Going back to “How the Story Ends” and outside of its connections to Speak No Evil, what makes it a fitting closer to The Art of Letting Go?

What’s funny is that when I rewatched the original movie the other day, I realized how much that song ties into the theme of the album. It’s a part of my process of letting go of things and being less reactive and being more present in life. Also, the message of the song – to not be such a people pleaser – could be one of the hardest things for me to embark on. It’s just in my DNA to avoid conflict and that’s why it was so important for me to see Speak No Evil.

It’s unforgettable and it’ll always be there to remind me of who I’m trying to become.

Thanks to Myles Kennedy for the interview. His latest LP, 'The Art of Letting Go,' is out Oct. 11 on Napalm Records.

