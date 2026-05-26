Alter Bridge Book Late 2026 U.S. Tour With Big Wreck + Tim Montana
Alter Bridge have just announced the second U.S. leg of their What Lies Within Tour, with special guests Big Wreck and Tim Montana.
The headliners will continue to support their latest release — a self-titled eighth studio LP which came out in January — on a nationwide trek that launches in Philadelphia on Nov. 5. That What Lies Within Tour will make 18 stops in total, wrapping up in Reno, Nevada on Dec. 5.
READ MORE: Alter Bridge's Myles Kennedy Says New Album Captures 'What We've Been Known For'
Tickets go on sale this Friday (May 29) at 10AM local time with various pre-sales taking place earlier in the week,
For further ticketing information, head to the Alter Bridge website. See all of the upcoming tour dates directly below.
Alter Bridge 2026 North American Tour Dates
Support from Big Wreck and Tim Montana
Nov. 05 - Philadelphia, Penn. @ Franklin Music Hall
Nov. 07 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore
Nov. 08 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Buffalo Riverworks
Nov. 10 - Cleveland, Ohio @ The Agora
Nov. 12 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave / Eagles Club
Nov. 14 - Prior Lake, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Casino
Nov. 15 - Kansas City, Mo. @ VooDoo Lounge at Harrah's Kansas City
Nov. 17 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant
Nov. 19 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theatre
Nov. 21 - Maricopa, Ariz. @ The Events Center at Harrah's Ak-Chin
Nov. 22 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues
Nov. 24 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater
Nov. 25 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Moore Theatre
Nov. 27 - Spokane, Wash. @ Fox Theater
Nov. 29 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
Nov. 30 - Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom
Dec. 03 - Wheatland, Calif. @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Dec. 05 - Reno, Nev. @ Silver Legacy Grande Exposition Hall
Can't keep up with all the big tours headed your way? Check out our 2026 Tour Guide below and make things easier!
2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner