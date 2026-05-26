Alter Bridge Book Late 2026 U.S. Tour With Big Wreck + Tim Montana

Alter Bridge have just announced the second U.S. leg of their What Lies Within Tour, with special guests Big Wreck and Tim Montana.

The headliners will continue to support their latest release — a self-titled eighth studio LP which came out in January — on a nationwide trek that launches in Philadelphia on Nov. 5. That What Lies Within Tour will make 18 stops in total, wrapping up in Reno, Nevada on Dec. 5.

READ MORE: Alter Bridge's Myles Kennedy Says New Album Captures 'What We've Been Known For'

Tickets go on sale this Friday (May 29) at 10AM local time with various pre-sales taking place earlier in the week,

For further ticketing information, head to the Alter Bridge website. See all of the upcoming tour dates directly below.

Alter Bridge 2026 North American Tour Dates

Support from Big Wreck and Tim Montana

Nov. 05 - Philadelphia, Penn. @ Franklin Music Hall

Nov. 07 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

Nov. 08 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Buffalo Riverworks

Nov. 10 - Cleveland, Ohio @ The Agora

Nov. 12 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave / Eagles Club

Nov. 14 - Prior Lake, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Casino

Nov. 15 - Kansas City, Mo. @ VooDoo Lounge at Harrah's Kansas City

Nov. 17 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

Nov. 19 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theatre

Nov. 21 - Maricopa, Ariz. @ The Events Center at Harrah's Ak-Chin

Nov. 22 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

Nov. 24 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

Nov. 25 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Moore Theatre

Nov. 27 - Spokane, Wash. @ Fox Theater

Nov. 29 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Nov. 30 - Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom

Dec. 03 - Wheatland, Calif. @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Dec. 05 - Reno, Nev. @ Silver Legacy Grande Exposition Hall

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Can't keep up with all the big tours headed your way? Check out our 2026 Tour Guide below and make things easier!