In a holiday week, the touring business continues to slow down a bit. This past week gave us only five new rock and metal tours to announce, while we also got news on a pair of Halloween shows and a couple of bits of festival news.

The big touring announcement this week comes from Alter Bridge. In announcing the first single from their upcoming self-titled album, the band also dropped the news of their first leg of U.S. tour dates in the new year to support the run. Sevendust, Filter and Tim Montana will all spend time opening for the group.

Looking for something a little more heavy and extreme? How about a late 2025 run for Agnostic Front? Raw Brigade and Violent Way are tagging along for what should be a brutal series of dates.

This week also brings us special Halloween performances for Danny Elfman and Gov't Mule. And we've got the full Hell's Heroes festival lineup now being filled out.

See all of the rock and metal touring announcements from the past week below.

Agnostic Front in 2025

Tour Dates: Dec. 4 - 21

Support Acts: Raw Brigade, Violent Way

Ticketing Info

Alter Bridge

Tour Dates: April 25 - May 24

Support Acts: Filter, Sevendust, Tim Montana

Ticketing Info

Grant-Lee Phillips

Grant-Lee Phillips

Tour Dates: Sept. 7 - 20; Nov. 8 - 13

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Pissing Razors

Pissing Razors

Tour Dates: Oct. 31 - Nov. 6

Support Acts: Single Bullet Theory, Byzantine

Ticketing Info

Primitive Man

Tour Dates: Nov. 24 - Dec. 20

Support Acts: (lineup varies by date) Otay, Onii, Guiltless, Today Is The Day, Buffalo Nichols, God Is War, Great Falls

Ticketing Info

Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News

Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News

Danny Elfman will be bringing back Disney's Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas in concert to the Hollywood Bowl this fall. The historic venue will host the theatric and musical show Oct. 25 and 26 in Los Angeles.

Ticketing Info

Gov't Mule will host their annual Mule-O-Ween shows Oct. 31 at Washington, D.C.'s Warner Theatre and Nov. 1 at Philadelphia's The Met.

Ticketing Info

Hell's Heroes + Tennessee Metal Devastation Festival Reveal Lineup News

The 2026 Hell's Heroes festival lineup is now complete. The eighth annual festival will take place March 19-21 at Houston's White Oak Music Hall. Loudness, Blood Fire Death, Bathory, Enslaved, Doro, UDO, Voivod, 3 Inches of Blood and more will all take part.

Ticketing Info

Filth have announced a special headlining performance at the 2025 Tennessee Metal Devastation Festival on Oct. 11 in Jackson, Tenn. The group is promising a brand new song to join their "O.G. tracks."

Ticketing Info