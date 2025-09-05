5 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 2025)
In a holiday week, the touring business continues to slow down a bit. This past week gave us only five new rock and metal tours to announce, while we also got news on a pair of Halloween shows and a couple of bits of festival news.
The big touring announcement this week comes from Alter Bridge. In announcing the first single from their upcoming self-titled album, the band also dropped the news of their first leg of U.S. tour dates in the new year to support the run. Sevendust, Filter and Tim Montana will all spend time opening for the group.
Looking for something a little more heavy and extreme? How about a late 2025 run for Agnostic Front? Raw Brigade and Violent Way are tagging along for what should be a brutal series of dates.
This week also brings us special Halloween performances for Danny Elfman and Gov't Mule. And we've got the full Hell's Heroes festival lineup now being filled out.
See all of the rock and metal touring announcements from the past week below.
Agnostic Front
Tour Dates: Dec. 4 - 21
Support Acts: Raw Brigade, Violent Way
Ticketing Info
Alter Bridge
Tour Dates: April 25 - May 24
Support Acts: Filter, Sevendust, Tim Montana
Ticketing Info
Grant-Lee Phillips
Tour Dates: Sept. 7 - 20; Nov. 8 - 13
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Pissing Razors
Tour Dates: Oct. 31 - Nov. 6
Support Acts: Single Bullet Theory, Byzantine
Ticketing Info
Primitive Man
Tour Dates: Nov. 24 - Dec. 20
Support Acts: (lineup varies by date) Otay, Onii, Guiltless, Today Is The Day, Buffalo Nichols, God Is War, Great Falls
Ticketing Info
Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News
Danny Elfman + Gov't Mule Prepare Halloween Shows
Danny Elfman will be bringing back Disney's Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas in concert to the Hollywood Bowl this fall. The historic venue will host the theatric and musical show Oct. 25 and 26 in Los Angeles.
Ticketing Info
Gov't Mule will host their annual Mule-O-Ween shows Oct. 31 at Washington, D.C.'s Warner Theatre and Nov. 1 at Philadelphia's The Met.
Ticketing Info
Hell's Heroes + Tennessee Metal Devastation Festival Reveal Lineup News
The 2026 Hell's Heroes festival lineup is now complete. The eighth annual festival will take place March 19-21 at Houston's White Oak Music Hall. Loudness, Blood Fire Death, Bathory, Enslaved, Doro, UDO, Voivod, 3 Inches of Blood and more will all take part.
Ticketing Info
Filth have announced a special headlining performance at the 2025 Tennessee Metal Devastation Festival on Oct. 11 in Jackson, Tenn. The group is promising a brand new song to join their "O.G. tracks."
Ticketing Info
