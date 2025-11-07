Here is your weekly Friday recap of all the new rock and metal tours that were announced this past week (Oct. 31 - Nov. 6).

Two massive classic rock bands — AC/DC and Journey — are set to hit states across North American next year, adding to what it already an exciting list of big tours happening in 2026. For Journey, Neal Schon describes the 60-date run as "a farewell to one powerful chapter" after Jonathan Cain had indicated earlier that he'd be leaving the band after one more extensive go-around.

Elsewhere, Germany power metal legends Helloween will embark on a 40th anniversary North American tour. It's hard to believe that all these bands from the mid-'80s are now celebrating four decades in existences, but time marches on and on and on (Helloween reference, anyone?).

READ MORE: 75 Best Rock Songs of the '90s

Get to scrolling below and catch up on all of the latest rock and metal tours announced!

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: July 11 - Sept. 29

Support Acts: The Pretty Reckless

Ticketing Info

boys like girls in 2025 Atom Splitter PR loading...

Tour Dates: March 20 - May 10

Support Acts: IDKHOW, Arrows in Action

Ticketing Info

descendents and frank turner Live Nation loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 13 - March 15

Support Acts: Nobro

Ticketing Info

Billy Gibbons and the BFG Band

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 20 - Feb. 28

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

helloween 2025 Photo credit: Mathias Bothor loading...

Tour Dates: April 7 - May 2

Support Acts: Beast in Black

Notes: 40th Anniversary Tour

Ticketing Info

neal schon Rob Loud, Stringer/Getty Images / AEG loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 28 - July 2

Support Acts: N/A

Ticketing Info

katatonia 2025 photo credit: Terhi Ylimäinen loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 27 - March 12

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

silversun pickups Jason Koerner, Stringer/Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 19 - May 18

Support Acts: N/A

Ticketing Info

sting Ethan Miller, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: May 9 - 25

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

George Thorogood in 1985 at Live Aid Paul Natkin, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: March 6 - April 4

Support Acts: Canyon Lights, Robert Cray Band

Ticketing Info

toto's steve lukather in 2024 Medios y Media, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 18 - March 13

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Tour Dates:

Support Acts:

Ticketing Info

Tour Dates:

Support Acts:

Ticketing Info

Tour Dates:

Support Acts:

Ticketing Info

Tour Dates:

Support Acts:

Ticketing Info

Tour Dates:

Support Acts:

Ticketing Info

Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News

vans warped tour crowdsurfer in 2018 Tim Mosenfelder, Getty Images loading...

* Shinedown have launched their own beach festival for 2026. They'll be joined by Bush, Hanson, Flyleaf featuring Lacey Sturm, Living Colour, From Ashes to New and more Oct. 23-25 at Miramar Beach in Florrida.

Ticketing Info



* Welcome to Rockville continues the rollout of bands for the 2026 festival taking place May 7-10 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Fla. The latest additions include Staind, Drowning Pool, Buckcherry, 10 Years, Sick Puppies and Fozzy.

Ticketing Info

* Silent Planet have announced the first-ever Lovers Fest, set for Dec. 21 at the Basement East in Nashville, Tennessee. The Callous Daoboys, Fromjoy, Catsclaw and Levi the Poet will also perform.

Ticketing Info

* It's time for the holiday radio festivals. Not So Silent Night will take place Dec. 14 at San Jose's SAP Center with a lineup that includes Evanescence, Sublime, Yellowcard, Wet Leg, The Paradox and DJ Aaron Axelson.

Ticketing Info

* Speaking of radio festivals, down the road at Los Angeles' Kia Forum on Dec. 13 will be the annual Almost Acoustic Christmas show. This year's lineup features All-American Rejects, Evanescence, Papa Roach, The Paradox, Rise Against, Social Distortion, Third Eye Blind, Wet Leg and Yellowcard.

Ticketing Info

* Lamb of God have revealed the lineup for their 2026 edition of Headbangers Boat. Zakk Sabbath, The Dillinger Escape Plan, In Flames, GWAR, The Haunted, D.R.I., 200 Stab Wounds, X-Cops and Mark Morton Band will join the cruise Oct. 30-Nov. 3 sailing from Miami to Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas.

Ticketing Info

* Noah Weiland, son of longtime Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland, has announced a special Dec. 3 performance covering STP and Velvet Revolver songs on the 10th anniversary of Scott's death. The show is set for Orange County's Garden Amphitheatre with support from Jakob Nowell's Jakob's Castle.

Ticketing Info

* On Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 27), Foreigner will be rocking on board the Stranger Things float as part of the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

* The annual Punk Rock Bowling festival announced this past week that they will not be staging a festival in 2026. "Life threw some unexpected challenges our way over these past several months and we are living in difficult times. Sadly, it has become clear that their will not be a PRB 2026," organizers shared in a statement. But they did express their intent on returning in 2027.