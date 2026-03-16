Actor Javier Bardem named some of his favorite metal bands on the 2026 Oscars red carpet last night (March 15).

Bardem was featured as a presenter during the awards show. During an interview with Vanity Fair on the red carpet prior to the event, the No Country for Old Men actor was asked what type of music he'd play if he were the DJ for the night.

"I'm into the hard rock baby. I love hard rock," Bardem responded.

When asked if he meant classic rock, the actor said, "More like thrash rock and speed metal, I'm into that."

Bardem named Bad Omens, Metallica and AC/DC as the artists he'd play, noting that they're some of his favorite bands. He then suggested one more group that's known for their very fast-paced style of placing and joked that they're who he'd play to calm things down at the end of the night.

"[Then] to take it easy and go to sleep, I would do Motorhead," he added. "Lemmy's voice makes me feel like sleeping."

See the clip from the interview below.

The red carpet interview wasn't Bardem's first public display of his admiration for heavy music. He was spotted at a Judas Priest concert in Madrid in early 2025 rocking out to "You've Got Another Thing Comin'" and the video went viral online.

The actor later discussed the clip during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, recalling that he attended the show on his own because all of his friends came up with excuses for why they couldn't join him.

READ MORE: The 15 Rock + Metal Bands Mainstream Celebrities Love

Fallon then asked Bardem which other bands he's into.

"I'm 56 so I mean Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple — all the classics — AC/DC, Metallica, Pearl Jam," he replied. "I can go Slipknot, I can go Pantera, Bad Omens, I love Bad Omens."

Javier Bardem Names Favorite Bands on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Bardem isn't the only actor that loves metal — check out some other celebrity metalheads and their favorite bands below.