The 15 Rock + Metal Bands That Mainstream Celebrities Love

What are some rock and metal bands that mainstream celebrities love?

Believe it or not, there are a lot of actors and musicians outside of the rock and metal world who are big fans of bands such as Slayer, Guns N' Roses, Nirvana and some others. Their craft may be in another area of entertainment, but they're still fans just like us.

We've done a list on the biggest celebrity metalheads in the past, but that focused on how those individuals got into heavy music more than their love and appreciation for particular groups. Thus, this time we decided to make a list that focused on the bands that celebrities seem to gush over the most.

Unsurprisingly, you'll see a lot of big names, but they're popular for a reason. There are a couple of groups that are a bit lesser-known than some others, though, so it's not all predictable.

Underneath each band photo, we list out a celebrity that has talked about the artist in interviews or shared photos attending their concerts. It's not a definitive list by any means — a lot of them are fans of many different bands (such as Jason Momoa), but we stuck with the groups we were able to find celebrity quotes on.

Keep scrolling to see the rock and metal bands that mainstream celebrities love!

The Rock + Metal Bands Mainstream Celebrities Love These are the rock and metal bands that mainstream celebrities — actors, pop stars and etc. — are huge fans of. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner