New details have emerged in the death of former Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins after he was stabbed last October while serving out at 29-year sentence for multiple child sex offenses.

The trial is currently underway in Leeds in which 29-year-old Rico Gedel has been charged with carrying out the attack and fellow inmate, 44-year-old Samuel Dodsworth, allegedly disposed of the weapon.

According to The Guardian, it also came out in testimony that Gedel had allegedly boasted to guards afterward that they "could be talking to someone famous" and that his demeanor had been described by prison officers as "perky" after the event took place. The BBC added that the prosecution later shared that Gedel later told a prison officer the sentiment, "If I’m going to do life for murder, I'm going to make sure it’s worth it."

Timeline Revealed in Ian Watkins Murder Trial

Over the course of the case so far, a timeline of events was revealed to the court. On the morning of the singer's death, prison officers began unlocking the cell doors after 9AM. While Gedel left his cell, Watkins chose to remain inside.

Video footage showed Gedel entering Watkins' cell just before 9:20AM and leaving 20 seconds later before walking toward Dodsworth and passing him something. The other inmate glanced at the item and put it in his jogging bottoms.

Footage then showed Watkins emerging from his cell bloodied with a visible neck wound. Two maintenance workers were the first to spot Watkins and called for help as three prison officers came to assist. The singer collapsed on his bed, lost consciousness and paramedics were unable to revive him. He was declared dead just before 10:15AM.

While Gedel is believed to have carried out the attack, prosecutors have approached the case as a coordinated effort and Dodsworth is being charged for his role in the death as well.

When asked after the attack who he thought was responsible, Gedel responded, "God."

What Other Details Were Learned During the Trial?

HMP Wakefield officer Tom Storey was among those offering testimony. He shared that he felt that Dodsworth had been serving as a lookout in the attack on Watkins and that Gedel had been spotted outside Watkins cell "in all likelihood, waiting for a moment when the prison officers on the landing were out of sight and when he would have an opportunity to carry out the planned attack on Mr. Watkins." Gedel and Dodsworth have both denied the murder charge and possession of the alleged makeshift knife used to attack the singer.

Dodsworth was seen after the incident going into an alcove area where there were bins where a bloodied homemade knife was discovered. The inmate claimed he had not been involved in the incident and tried to give the knife back to Gedel. When he was unable to, he shared that he put the knife in the bin "in panic" after seeing Watkins emerge bloodied from his cell.

Storey also told the court that before losing consciousness, Watkins was asked if he could name his attacker to which he responded "something to the effect of 'that little Black fella.'"

According to The Manchester Evening News, Storey testified that a post-mortem examination ruled that Watkins had sustained three incised wounds.

Storey described Watkins as a "particularly notorious and high profile" prisoner. In the days leading up to his death, Watkins had received threats from other prisoners. The BBC shared that testimony revealed that Watkins had received two notes the day before he was killed accusing him of getting another prisoner kicked off the wing, demanding money and threatening violence.

READ MORE: Ian Watkins' Ex-Girlfriend Comments on Singer's Death in Prison

Gedel was alleged by other prison.officers as having told Watkins to "have a good night's sleep" after he was taken past his cell as Watkins was receiving medical treatment.

Gedel had told police he was jealous of "nonce prisoners," sharing that they were "treated like royalty." He had been moved to a prison cell in the same wing as Watkins and Dodsworth the day before the attack.

At the time of its last inspection, HMP Wakefield's population was reportedly two-thirds full of inmates who had been convicted of sexual offenses.

The trial is still ongoing.

See other rock and metal musicians who've served time in prison in the gallery below.