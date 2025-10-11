Ex-Lostprophets singer and convicted sex offender Ian Watkins died on Saturday (Oct. 11) after being attacked in prison, the BBC reports. He was 48.

The disgraced musician was serving a 29-year sentence at HM Prison Wakefield (aka "Monster Mansion") in West Yorkshire, England, for multiple child sex offenses, including the attempted rape of a baby.

How Did Ian Watkins Die?

According to The Sun, police and medics rushed to the prison, where Watkins' attacker — a fellow inmate — reportedly slashed the singer's jugular, causing him to die from blood loss.

"Watkins has been killed in the most brutal way possible — and the attack was shocking, even by prison standards," a source told The Sun. "Guards were nearby and raced to the scene pretty quickly — but there was nothing they could do and they could not save him."

This was not Watkins' first time encountering violence behind bars. In 2023, fellow inmates reportedly held Watkins hostage and stabbed and beat him. One source described his condition as "life-threatening" at the time.

Why Did Ian Watkins Go to Jail?

Watkins was sentenced in December 2013 after pleading to 13 offenses, including two counts of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault of a child under 13; three counts of sexual assault involving children; six counts of taking, making and possessing indecent images of children; and one act of possessing an extreme pornographic image involving a sex act on an animal.

Mr. Justice Royce said the case "broke new ground" and "plunged into new depths of depravity" as he sentenced Watkins to 35 years in prison (29 behind bars and six on license), while also noting the singer's "corrupting influence" and "complete lack of remorse." Two mothers of children he abused were also jailed for 14 and 17 years.

