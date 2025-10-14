The former girlfriend of ex-Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins has expressed her relief upon hearing that the musician had died in prison.

In speaking with The Daily Mail, Joanne Mjadzelics, who helped expose the singer's disturbing behavior, shared, "This is a big shock, but I'm surprised it didn't happen sooner. I was always waiting for this phone call. He was walking around with a target on his back from the first day he entered the prison."

She then added, "I have always been scared of him getting out and tracking me down or something, so this is a relief. I wanted him dead for a long time after everything he did. I am relieved, I feel like a weight has been lifted from my head. This is the second time someone has slashed his throat. I expected it to have happened earlier. He's been in there for almost 13 years."

How Did Ian Watkins Die?

According to The Sun, police and medics rushed to the prison, where Watkins' attacker — a fellow inmate — reportedly slashed the singer's jugular, causing him to die from blood loss.

"Watkins has been killed in the most brutal way possible — and the attack was shocking, even by prison standards," a source told The Sun. "Guards were nearby and raced to the scene pretty quickly — but there was nothing they could do and they could not save him."

This was not Watkins' first time encountering violence behind bars. In 2023, fellow inmates reportedly held Watkins hostage and stabbed and beat him. One source described his condition as "life-threatening" at the time.

West Yorkshire police arrested two men, ages 25 and 43, on suspicion of the musician's murder.

Why Did Ian Watkins Go to Jail?

Watkins was sentenced in December 2013 after pleading to 13 offenses, including two counts of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault of a child under 13; three counts of sexual assault involving children; six counts of taking, making and possessing indecent images of children; and one act of possessing an extreme pornographic image involving a sex act on an animal.

Mr. Justice Royce said the case "broke new ground" and "plunged into new depths of depravity" as he sentenced Watkins to 35 years in prison (29 behind bars and six on license), while also noting the singer's "corrupting influence" and "complete lack of remorse." Two mothers of children he abused were also jailed for 14 and 17 years.

What Was Joanne Mjadzelics Relationship to Ian Watkins?

According to The Daily Mail, Mjadzelics became a fan of the Lostprophets around 2006 and first interacted with Watkins after leaving a message through the band's website. The singer replied back and he guided her to another social media platform where they started chatting more regularly. From there, a relationship began to develop and by Christmas of 2006 they started a romantic relationship.

As their intimacy began to increase, the singer started sharing his sexual fantasies and encouraged her to share them. Mjadzelics says that Watkins then started discussing his sexual fantasies involving minors that raised her concerns and when he began to show her sexually paedophilic images, she decided to take action.

After contacting local police in 2008, she reveals that while she was interviewed, the case against Watkins was dropped and she found the authorities didn't believe her accounts. She then contacted the singer's family, but was warned by police that further accusations without proof could constitute harassment.

In 2010, Watkins once again reached out to meet with her, but rather than showing any previous remorse, he once again started sharing stories of sexualizing children.

"He opened his laptop and I can say the girl was about six or seven - I am not going to describe it - and I looked at him and could feel the tears in my eyes. He had this smirk on his face, an evil smirk on his face, as if he was getting off on the fact it was upsetting me. It was at that point I told him he had to get out," she shared with the paper. "I had been starting to think I had been wrong about him. He had been trying to make me feel guilty for reporting him. But I wasn't wrong."

Mjadzelics told The Daily Mail that she again tried to report Watkins in 2012 after she felt she had the material that would convince police to take her accusations more seriously, but once again she was turned away. It actually was an unrelated drug bust where police raided the singer's home and found the material that ended up getting him caught for possession of indecent images of children and bestiality.

What Were Joanne Mjadzelics Thoughts After Learning of Ian Watkins' Death?

After expressing relief of the singer's death, Joanne Mjadzelics turned her thoughts to some of Watkins' victims. "The families of those poor victims will be rejoicing today," she shared. "He's gone and they will be just as relieved as I am. Maybe now a new part of my life will begin."

She added, "The man I fell in love with never existed. He manipulated me and that man who died today in prison was a stranger to me. I never loved him, he just put on a character."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, resources are available for help. Visit the RAINN website (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network) or dial 800-656-HOPE (800-656-4673).