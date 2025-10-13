Two Arrests Made in Stabbing Death of Ex-Lostprophets Singer Ian Watkins

Police have now reportedly arrested two men in the prison attack on former Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins that claimed his life.

Per The BBC, the West Yorkshire police revealed that they have arrested two men, ages 25 and 43, who are being held on suspicion of the murder.

The former musician died at the age of 48 on Saturday (Oct. 11) after reports surfaced that his jugular had been slashed by a fellow inmate.

How Did Ian Watkins Die?

According to The Sun, police and medics rushed to the prison, where Watkins' attacker — a fellow inmate — reportedly slashed the singer's jugular, causing him to die from blood loss.

"Watkins has been killed in the most brutal way possible — and the attack was shocking, even by prison standards," a source told The Sun. "Guards were nearby and raced to the scene pretty quickly — but there was nothing they could do and they could not save him."

This was not Watkins' first time encountering violence behind bars. In 2023, fellow inmates reportedly held Watkins hostage and stabbed and beat him. One source described his condition as "life-threatening" at the time.

Why Was Ian Watkins Initially Jailed?

Watkins was sentenced in December 2013 after pleading to 13 offenses, including two counts of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault of a child under 13; three counts of sexual assault involving children; six counts of taking, making and possessing indecent images of children; and one act of possessing an extreme pornographic image involving a sex act on an animal.

Mr. Justice Royce said the case "broke new ground" and "plunged into new depths of depravity" as he sentenced Watkins to 35 years in prison (29 behind bars and six on license), while also noting the singer's "corrupting influence" and "complete lack of remorse." Two mothers of children he abused were also jailed for 14 and 17 years.

READ MORE: Ex-Lostprophets Bassist Recalls Fist Fight With Ian Watkins at Warped Tour

As a member of Lostprophets, Watkins appeared on five studio albums. their last coming in April 2012, just eight month prior to his December 2012 arrest for 13 sex offenses against children.

What Happened With Lostprophets After Ian Watkins' Sentencing?

In a 2014 interview with The Sunday Times, guitarists Mike Lewis and Lee Gaze shared that they had no interest in reconciling with their former bandmate.

Lewis, who had known Watkins since he was 5, told the paper, ""I've thought about it long and hard -- and I have no interest in ever speaking to him again. I feel incredibly bad for his mother and his whole family and the stigma they have to endure. But I have no interest in questioning him about it. Never."

"I tried reading the judge's report -- I couldn't finish it. I find it utterly unbelievable that he was capable of doing these things. Obviously he did, but I don't understand it.

Gaze shared, "He's a bit of a coward -- not a tough guy by any means. To be in prison, where he's going to be the guy from the rock band with those charges, I was worried. But then I reached a point where real resentment set it."

"He'd created such a web of people, bouncing these women off each other, that it was perfectly feasible that one of these women hated him so much that she wanted to catch him out."



In the aftermath of Watkins' jailing, several members of Lostprophets started a new band with Thursday's Geoff Rickly on vocals. No Devotion are still listed as active, though three of the original members have left and the band's last album was issued in 2022.