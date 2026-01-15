U.K. Politician Tricked Into Paying Tribute to Disgraced Late Lostprophets Singer

A leading U.K. politician has paid tribute to late Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins, but not without a bit of trickery. Reform U.K. leader Nigel Farage is one of the public figures on Cameo, the site where you can request personalized messages in return for a fee.

But likely not doing due diligence on the subject of a requested message, Farage recorded a video in which he saluted Watkins as "a good man, a really good guy who was very much in contact with me."

Watkins was the singer of the 2000s rock outfit Lostprophets until 2012 when it was he was arrested for being in possession of child porn and multiple child sex offenses. He was eventually convicted and initially sentenced to 35 years in prison. The singer was killed in an attack allegedly orchestrated by fellow inmates this past October.

What Nigel Farage Said About Ian Watkins in His Cameo Video

The politician said the video, “This message is to pay tribute to Ian Watkins, a good man, a really good guy who was very much in contact with me, who loved his children and will be sorely, sorely missed by them forever.”

“He will always hold a very special place in everybody’s heart,” he continued. “And remember what he always said, ‘mad lolz’ – well, I’ll tell you what, that does just about sum up the world, doesn’t it? Sorry for your grief, but please try and keep some happy memories.”

See the video that has been posted to social media below.

What Nigel Farage Said After Learning About His Cameo

A man named John Smith told Metro that he expected a rejection, but was surprised when the politician actually filmed the Cameo and sent it back.

“Thank him for the money," said Farage to Metro about the video. "There are lots of Ian Watkins. Tell him to send more. I did alter his request.”

READ MORE: Arrests Made in Ian Watkins Death

This wasn't the first time Farage fell victim to a prank through the video service. Smith admitted that he was inspired by one of previous times the politician was duped.

"‘I am concerned that he could not see through my frankly paper-thin deception and his willingness to do anything for money without even a rudimentary check," said Smith, who reportedly paid £98 for the video message. "‘If he would do this for a small amount of money, what would he do for paymasters with deeper pockets?"

Watkins' arrest and conviction is one of the more notorious examples of musicians ending up on the wrong side of the law. See other rock and metal musicians who've spent time in prison below.