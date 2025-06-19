Actor Javier Bardem can now join the ranks of celebrity metalheads after recent video of him rocking out at a Judas Priest concert went viral, and earlier this week Bardem shared his hard rock and metal passion while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Bardem, whose credits include No Country for Old Men, Skyfall and Dune, was guesting on The Tonight Show to hype his upcoming film F1 featuring co-star Brad Pitt. During the discussion, the subject of Bardem's music fandom came up with Fallon sharing some of the viral video of the actor by himself at a Judas Priest show dancing and rocking out. It should also be noted for metal fans that he was sporting a Power Trip T-shirt as well.

When asked about the circumstances of how he ended up solo at the Priest show, the actor confirmed, "Judas Priest were playing in Madrid and I would call my friends and they would say, 'No, because I have to stay with the kids' or 'No because I'm studying.' Bye-bye. And I went on my own."

He recalled, "They put me in a place where it was in the middle of the crowd but a little bit more private so I could .... there was a toilet nearby so if I had to make a pee .... because heavy metal people, we also pee."

When asked by Fallon if he was a metalhead, Bardem responded, "Oh yeah," and he then inadvertently cracked his neck while starting to make a headbanging motion.

Who Are Javier Bardem's Favorite Heavy Bands?

Fallon seemingly attempted to gauge Bardem's metalhead fandom, but the actor responded, "I'm 56, so Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, all the classics - AC/DC, Metallica, Pearl Jam. I can go Slipknot, I can go Pantera. I can go for the new ones - Bad Omens, I love Bad Omens. Iron Maiden, you name it."

It should be noted that Bardem shared an appreciation for music in the broader sense as well, sharing a story about how he was recently invited to see Bruce Springsteen in Dublin with Brad Pitt at the request of Bono. "This is such a name-dropping story, I can't even," remarked Fallon.

He added that the four of them hung out after the performance. "I was pretending that would be just a day at the office for me, like Bono, Bruce Springsteen and Brad Pitt," remarked the actor.

F1, starring Brad Pitt, Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon and Damson Idris, will hit theaters on June 27.

