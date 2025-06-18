There are a lot of rock and metal tours happening this year, so we rounded up the 11 biggest ones happening over the summer since summer officially kicks off in just a couple of days.

Creed are continuing their "Summer of '99" celebrations that initially started as a reunion cruise in the spring of 2024. Unfortunately, 3 Doors Down will no longer join them on the run following singer Brad Arnold's cancer diagnosis. As it stands, Sevendust, Daughtry, Big Wreck and Mammoth will take part in the tour.

System of a Down haven't toured much over the last couple of years, playing a festival and a show or two each year — until 2025. The band played a handful of shows in South America over the spring, and they have six shows coming up in North America starting later in the summer. Korn, Deftones and Avenged Sevenfold will join them for select shows.

Then we have the long-awaited Oasis reunion, which will see brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher join each other for a trek around the world. Only nine of the shows take place in North America, so try to get out and see them if you can.

READ MORE: 2025 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide

Volbeat, Shinedown, My Chemical Romance and a couple of other big rock and metal acts made the list as well, so scroll below to see the biggest tours of the summer. We listed the tours chronologically based on when the first U.S. show is. All the U.S. dates are noted underneath, as well as a link to see tickets and the rest of the artists' dates.

If any of these shows are on your radar, you're bound to have a sick summer. Have fun!

The 11 Biggest Summer 2025 Rock + Metal Tours There are a lot of rock and metal tours happening in the summer of 2025, so we rounded up the biggest, and marked which dates are in the U.S. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner