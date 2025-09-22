With the year coming to a close in a few months, here are the biggest rock and metal tours of fall 2025.

To help keep track of all the rock and metal tours going on, we create a tour guide every year and update it on a weekly basis (see the full 2025 tour guide here). But now that it's autumn, we created a condensed version of that guide that focuses only on the biggest tours that are happening over the next few months.

The 2025 fall season runs from Sept. 22 through Dec. 21 and we rounded up over 20 tours we think you'll be interested in seeing before the year is up.

Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace have been on the road for a few weeks already with Return to Dust as support. Judas Priest and Alice Cooper have an upcoming co-headliner that kicks off tomorrow with Corrosion of Conformity.

Foo Fighters played a small handful of shows this month already and have another batch of performances coming up. While it's not necessarily a huge tour, these concerts are their first since Dave Grohl shared the news of his infidelity last year and since Foos parted ways with Josh Freese.

Some of these tours kicked off in August but are still continuing through late September and early October. Underneath each artist photo, we listed there fall 2025 tour dates, who's supporting the trek and a link to purchase tickets.

READ MORE: 10 Ways Not to Be an A--hole At Concerts

Note that these tours are happening all over the world, so you'll want to check the link to see if the show is coming near you. If not, don't fret because there are already quite a few tours announced for 2026.

Subscribe to Loudwire on YouTube!

The 23 Biggest Rock + Metal Tours of Fall 2025 With only a few months left in the year, we gathered a list of the biggest rock and metal tours happening during the fall of 2025. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner