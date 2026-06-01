VOTE – Better New Song – A Perfect Circle’s ‘Starless’ vs. Greta Van Fleet’s ‘Play Your Games’

In this week's Chuck's Fight Club on the Loudwire Nights radio show, we're going to make it easy for you. Either way, you're getting a block featuring new music, but we're asking you which you prefer between two brand new songs that just arrived between A Perfect Circle and Greta Van Fleet.

On one side, you've got A Perfect Circle and the brand new track "Starless." It's their first brand new song in eight years and it's the type of song that will pull you in to a trance with it's hypnotic melody over the top of a writhing rhythm.

The other side of this battle features the new Greta Van Fleet song, "Play Your Games." It's a raw and instinctive track the finds the band revisiting their roots and delivering an untamed performance that captures the band at the heart of who they are.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both styles on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked style will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

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Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.

Check out the best rock songs of each year since 1970 below.