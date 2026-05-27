A Perfect Circle Debut First Song in 8 Years, ‘Starless’
"Starless," the first new song by A Perfect Circle in eight years, has just been released.
It's another busy year for Maynard James Keenan, who already put out one record (Puscifer's Normal Isn't) and now has something cooking with A Perfect Circle. Since the band's 2010 reformation after a six-year breakup, they've only issued one full length album, 2018's Eat the Elephant, so a new addition to the catalog is already hotly anticipated.
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As for the song, you're pulled into a trance from the very start with an ensorcelling melody that floats over a writhing rhythm. Keenan, meanwhile, delivers a forceful performance to properly complement the riff-driven "Starless."
"Absolutely chuffed to debut this new track onstage in the U.K.," Keenan shares. “Of course I’m excited to release the recordings, but our songs always take on an expanded personality once we start playing them live."
The song was recorded at guitarist Billy Howerdel's Lankershim Ranch Studio, produced by Howerdel and mixed by Matty Green (U2, Florence + the Machine, TV on the Radio) and features drummer Josh Freese.
"Some songs get kicked around and massaged for years,” Howerdel says. “But once in a while, one takes shape quickly, as if it had been there all along."
Take a listen further down the page and read the lyrics directly below.
A Perfect Circle, "Starless" Single Art + Lyrics
Power hungry
Cold authority
Looking out for me
So they keep telling me
Reaching constantly
To ignore empathy
It’s a debility
Might makes right, you see
That poison worm don’t end
Gone up under my skin
Yield and bend
I’ll become the enemy
Where am I going?
How did I
How did I get here?
How do I get back?
Where am I going?
And how do I
How do I find my
How do I find my way?
Fabricated darkness has me
Fight or flight my
My turn of mind
Lost in all the lies and madness
Horror has me acting blind
Seeking, begging
Imploring
I wake up to the Lord of light
Surely reason we’ll survive this
Curable sickness
Isn’t this isn’t this
Moral compasses
Obliterated
How will it start, confiscated
You don’t agree with me
That you are the enemy
Fundamentalist blackmail
Don’t feel right to me
Where am I going?
How did I
How did I get here?
How do I get back?
Where am I going?
And how do I
How do I find my
Where am I going?
How did I
How did I get here?
How do I get back?
Where am I going?
And how do I
How do I find my
How do I find my way?
A Perfect Circle, "Starless" — Listen
A Perfect Circle's European + U.K. tour kicks off on June 3 in London.
Below, see 60 rockers who've been in multiple successful bands, including Maynard James Keenan.
60 Rockers Who've Been in Multiple Successful Bands
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner