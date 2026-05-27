"Starless," the first new song by A Perfect Circle in eight years, has just been released.

It's another busy year for Maynard James Keenan, who already put out one record (Puscifer's Normal Isn't) and now has something cooking with A Perfect Circle. Since the band's 2010 reformation after a six-year breakup, they've only issued one full length album, 2018's Eat the Elephant, so a new addition to the catalog is already hotly anticipated.

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As for the song, you're pulled into a trance from the very start with an ensorcelling melody that floats over a writhing rhythm. Keenan, meanwhile, delivers a forceful performance to properly complement the riff-driven "Starless."

"Absolutely chuffed to debut this new track onstage in the U.K.," Keenan shares. “Of course I’m excited to release the recordings, but our songs always take on an expanded personality once we start playing them live."

The song was recorded at guitarist Billy Howerdel's Lankershim Ranch Studio, produced by Howerdel and mixed by Matty Green (U2, Florence + the Machine, TV on the Radio) and features drummer Josh Freese.

"Some songs get kicked around and massaged for years,” Howerdel says. “But once in a while, one takes shape quickly, as if it had been there all along."

Take a listen further down the page and read the lyrics directly below.

A Perfect Circle, "Starless" Single Art + Lyrics

a perfect circle starless art BMG loading...

Power hungry

Cold authority

Looking out for me

So they keep telling me

Reaching constantly

To ignore empathy

It’s a debility

Might makes right, you see That poison worm don’t end

Gone up under my skin

Yield and bend

I’ll become the enemy Where am I going?

How did I

How did I get here?

How do I get back?

Where am I going?

And how do I

How do I find my

How do I find my way? Fabricated darkness has me

Fight or flight my

My turn of mind

Lost in all the lies and madness

Horror has me acting blind Seeking, begging

Imploring

I wake up to the Lord of light

Surely reason we’ll survive this

Curable sickness

Isn’t this isn’t this Moral compasses

Obliterated

How will it start, confiscated

You don’t agree with me

That you are the enemy

Fundamentalist blackmail

Don’t feel right to me Where am I going?

How did I

How did I get here?

How do I get back?

Where am I going?

And how do I

How do I find my

Where am I going?

How did I

How did I get here?

How do I get back?

Where am I going?

And how do I

How do I find my

How do I find my way?

A Perfect Circle, "Starless" — Listen

A Perfect Circle's European + U.K. tour kicks off on June 3 in London.

Below, see 60 rockers who've been in multiple successful bands, including Maynard James Keenan.