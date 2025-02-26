Louder Than Life 2025 Lineup Revealed – Slayer, Avenged Sevenfold, Deftones, Bring Me the Horizon + More

After weeks of revealing some of the bands that will be playing the 2025 edition of the Louder Than Life festival, organizers Danny Wimmer Presents have now completed the lineup with a wealth of additions, including the remaining headliners besides the return of Slayer.

The 2025 edition of Louder Than Life returns to the Highland Festival Grounds in Louisville, Ky., with Slayer, whose rare 2024 reunion appearance was wiped out due to weather concerns, making their return to the stage. Louder Than Life is slated for the weekend of Sept. 18-21, giving fans four big days of music with over 160 bands.

Who Has Already Been Announced?

Over the past month, a wealth of bands had already been revealed. Slayer topped the bill of acts and joined fellow headliners A Perfect Circle and Evanescence among the initial reveals.

Knocked Loose, Lamb of God, Mudvayne, the Acid Bath reunion, All Time Low, Dream Theater, Lorna Shore, Black Veil Brides and Insane Clown Posse were also among the big names that have been announced.

Other already revealed acts include Chimaira, Kublai Khan TX, letlive., Drain, Static-X, Atreyu, Carcass, Bilmuri, Imminence, Superheaven, Of Mice & Men, Fleshwater, Rev Theory, DevilDriver, Counterparts, Spineshank, Fear Factory, Landmvrks, Thrown, Winds of Plague, 12 Stones, Nonpoint, Sanguisugabogg, Walls of Jericho, Attack Attack! and Ra.

Who Just Got Announced?

Joining Slayer, A Perfect Circle and Evanescence has headliners for the 2025 edition of Louder Than Life will be Avenged Sevenfold, Deftones, Bring Me the Horizon, Rob Zombie (performing Astro-Creep 2000 for its 25th anniversary), Breaking Benjamin, Sleep Token, Bad Omens, $uicideboy$ and Marilyn Manson.

Other newly announced acts for 2025 include:

I Prevail

Spiritbox

Stone Temple Pilots

Motionless in White

Cypress Hill

Down

Bruce Dickinson

The Story So Far

Slaughter to Prevail

Trivium

Chiodos

Hollywood Undead

The Dillinger Escape Plan

Cannibal Corpse

Dayseeker

Wage War

Powerwolf

Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm

Cavalera

Machine Head

Neck Deep

PRVIS

Tech N9ne

Testament

Story of the Year

Glassjaw

State Champs

We Came as Romans

Crossfade

Exodus

From Ashes to New

Hatebreed

August Burns Red

Queensryche

DragonForce

Alestorm

Sebastian Bach

Whitechapel

Suicide Silence

Fleshwater

Kittie

Blessthefall

Accept

Failure

Stabbing Westward

Hinder

Yngwie Malmsteen

Municipal Waste

Memphis May Fire

Set It Off

The Black Dahlia Murder

Scowl

Dope

Violent Vera

Demon Hunter

Hawthorne Heights

From First to Last

The Plot In You

Northlane

Snot

Gloryhammer

Brand of Sacrifice

Catch Your Breath

10 Years

Magnolia Park

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

Sleep Theory

Miss May I

Escape the Fate

Hot Milk

Dying Wish

Quannic

Full of Hell

Gideon

The Union Underground

The Funeral Portrait

Norma Jean

It Dies Today

Woe, Is Me

Thornhill

Left to Suffer

Aurorawave

Guilt Trip

Spiritworld

Return to Dust

Chained Saint

Wargasm

Amira Elfeky

PeelingFlesh

Ded

Disembodied Tyrant

If Not for Me

Colorblind

Mugshot

Lillac

Savage Hands

Small Town Titans

Smile Empty Soul

Halocene

Versus Me

The Haunt

Kami Kehoe

Picturesque

Snuffed on Sight

Big Ass Truck

Fulci

Not Enough Space

Uncure

Islander

ENMY

No Resolve

Gates to Hell

XCOMM

Siicksense

Imperial Tide

"Loudest in LOU' contest winner

How Does It Break Down by Day?

Slayer, Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson will head up the Thursday bill. Avenged Sevenfold, Sleep Token and Breaking Benjamin will lead Friday's bill. Deftones, Bad Omens and A Perfect Circle are on board for Saturday, while Bring Me the Horizon, $uicideboy$ and Evanescence help close things out on Sunday.

“We’re coming back to Louder Than Life in Louisville. Get ready f*ckers!” says Slayer’s Tom Araya.

“We are very thrilled to finally be returning to America. We have missed our fans dearly and LOUDER THAN LIFE is one of our favorite festivals to play,” adds Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes.

The full admat for the 2025 edition of Louder Than Life with the day-by-day breakdown can be viewed below.

louder than life 2025 admat Danny Wimmer Presents loading...

How Do I Get Tickets?

Both daily and weekend passes are available for the 2025 edition of the Louder Than Life Festival. All ticketing info, as well as camping options, can be found through the Louder Than Life festival website.

Fans in the Louisville area can celebrate the Louder Than Life lineup with a Happy Hour this Friday, Feb. 28 from 5PM - 7PM at The Fox Den in Louisville. The event will feature custom cocktails, photo opps and service fee free passes. All who attend will have a chance to win two Mint VIP passes passes.