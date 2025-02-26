Louder Than Life 2025 Lineup Revealed – Slayer, Avenged Sevenfold, Deftones, Bring Me the Horizon + More
After weeks of revealing some of the bands that will be playing the 2025 edition of the Louder Than Life festival, organizers Danny Wimmer Presents have now completed the lineup with a wealth of additions, including the remaining headliners besides the return of Slayer.
The 2025 edition of Louder Than Life returns to the Highland Festival Grounds in Louisville, Ky., with Slayer, whose rare 2024 reunion appearance was wiped out due to weather concerns, making their return to the stage. Louder Than Life is slated for the weekend of Sept. 18-21, giving fans four big days of music with over 160 bands.
Who Has Already Been Announced?
Over the past month, a wealth of bands had already been revealed. Slayer topped the bill of acts and joined fellow headliners A Perfect Circle and Evanescence among the initial reveals.
Knocked Loose, Lamb of God, Mudvayne, the Acid Bath reunion, All Time Low, Dream Theater, Lorna Shore, Black Veil Brides and Insane Clown Posse were also among the big names that have been announced.
READ MORE: The Big Rock + Metal Bands Touring in 2025
Other already revealed acts include Chimaira, Kublai Khan TX, letlive., Drain, Static-X, Atreyu, Carcass, Bilmuri, Imminence, Superheaven, Of Mice & Men, Fleshwater, Rev Theory, DevilDriver, Counterparts, Spineshank, Fear Factory, Landmvrks, Thrown, Winds of Plague, 12 Stones, Nonpoint, Sanguisugabogg, Walls of Jericho, Attack Attack! and Ra.
Who Just Got Announced?
Joining Slayer, A Perfect Circle and Evanescence has headliners for the 2025 edition of Louder Than Life will be Avenged Sevenfold, Deftones, Bring Me the Horizon, Rob Zombie (performing Astro-Creep 2000 for its 25th anniversary), Breaking Benjamin, Sleep Token, Bad Omens, $uicideboy$ and Marilyn Manson.
Other newly announced acts for 2025 include:
I Prevail
Spiritbox
Stone Temple Pilots
Motionless in White
Cypress Hill
Down
Bruce Dickinson
The Story So Far
Slaughter to Prevail
Trivium
Chiodos
Hollywood Undead
The Dillinger Escape Plan
Cannibal Corpse
Dayseeker
Wage War
Powerwolf
Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm
Cavalera
Machine Head
Neck Deep
PRVIS
Tech N9ne
Testament
Story of the Year
Glassjaw
State Champs
We Came as Romans
Crossfade
Exodus
From Ashes to New
Hatebreed
August Burns Red
Queensryche
DragonForce
Alestorm
Sebastian Bach
Whitechapel
Suicide Silence
Fleshwater
Kittie
Blessthefall
Accept
Failure
Stabbing Westward
Hinder
Yngwie Malmsteen
Municipal Waste
Memphis May Fire
Set It Off
The Black Dahlia Murder
Scowl
Dope
Violent Vera
Demon Hunter
Hawthorne Heights
From First to Last
The Plot In You
Northlane
Snot
Gloryhammer
Brand of Sacrifice
Catch Your Breath
10 Years
Magnolia Park
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
Sleep Theory
Miss May I
Escape the Fate
Hot Milk
Dying Wish
Quannic
Full of Hell
Gideon
The Union Underground
The Funeral Portrait
Norma Jean
It Dies Today
Woe, Is Me
Thornhill
Left to Suffer
Aurorawave
Guilt Trip
Spiritworld
Return to Dust
Chained Saint
Wargasm
Amira Elfeky
PeelingFlesh
Ded
Disembodied Tyrant
If Not for Me
Colorblind
Mugshot
Lillac
Savage Hands
Small Town Titans
Smile Empty Soul
Halocene
Versus Me
The Haunt
Kami Kehoe
Picturesque
Snuffed on Sight
Big Ass Truck
Fulci
Not Enough Space
Uncure
Islander
ENMY
No Resolve
Gates to Hell
XCOMM
Siicksense
Imperial Tide
"Loudest in LOU' contest winner
How Does It Break Down by Day?
Slayer, Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson will head up the Thursday bill. Avenged Sevenfold, Sleep Token and Breaking Benjamin will lead Friday's bill. Deftones, Bad Omens and A Perfect Circle are on board for Saturday, while Bring Me the Horizon, $uicideboy$ and Evanescence help close things out on Sunday.
“We’re coming back to Louder Than Life in Louisville. Get ready f*ckers!” says Slayer’s Tom Araya.
“We are very thrilled to finally be returning to America. We have missed our fans dearly and LOUDER THAN LIFE is one of our favorite festivals to play,” adds Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes.
The full admat for the 2025 edition of Louder Than Life with the day-by-day breakdown can be viewed below.
How Do I Get Tickets?
Both daily and weekend passes are available for the 2025 edition of the Louder Than Life Festival. All ticketing info, as well as camping options, can be found through the Louder Than Life festival website.
Fans in the Louisville area can celebrate the Louder Than Life lineup with a Happy Hour this Friday, Feb. 28 from 5PM - 7PM at The Fox Den in Louisville. The event will feature custom cocktails, photo opps and service fee free passes. All who attend will have a chance to win two Mint VIP passes passes.
2025 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide
Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire