U.K. Council Leader Urges Venue to Cancel Marilyn Manson Show Due to Past Allegations

A U.K. council leader has urged a venue to cancel a Marilyn Manson show that's scheduled to take place in Bournemouth on Oct. 31 due to the past allegations that were made against him.

Millie Earl, Council leader for Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP), asserted that the show should be called off in order to "reinforce the message that violence against women and girls isn't something that's acceptable in our community" [via BBC].

According to Earl, the council owns the Bournemouth International Centre, a BH Live venue where the show is scheduled to take place on Halloween. Due to their lease agreement, the council doesn't actually have a say in what events take place there, but Earl has directly expressed her sentiments about the show to them.

"I don't feel Marilyn Manson reflects the values we have in BCP and we've been doing a lot of work around things like the White Ribbon accreditation scheme which helps men and boys change negative, damaging behaviors," Earl said.

"So I have asked that BH Live reconsider hosting Marilyn Manson later this year."

As of now, the show is still scheduled to go on. See all of the musician's 2025 tour dates on his website.

L.A. District Attorney Dropped Charges Against Marilyn Manson Earlier This Year

The Los Angeles District Attorney's office revealed that they had dropped the charges made against Manson back in January. The investigation was initially prompted by allegations made against the musician, whose real name is Brian Warner, by his ex-partner Evan Rachel Wood back in early 2021.

Several other individuals accused Manson of various forms of abuse following Wood's claims, thus resulting in a four-year investigation. However, at the start of this year, the DA's office revealed in a statement that the "allegations of domestic violence fall outside of the statute of limitations, and we cannot prove charges of sexual assault beyond a reasonable doubt."

Manson's most recent album One Assassination Under God — Chapter 1 came out this past November.