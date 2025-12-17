Marilyn Manson has one less legal matter to worry about for now as a Los Angeles judge ruled on Tuesday (Dec. 16) that a sexual assault and battery lawsuit filed by his former assistant Ashley Walters has been dismissed and that a trial set to start next month will not go forward.

Per Rolling Stone, Los Angeles County Judge Steve Cochran revealed in his ruling that the evidence showed that Manson's former assistant's claims fell outside the statute of limitations and could not be revived based on the argument that her memories of alleged abuse had been suppressed.

A History of Ashley Walters Case Against Marilyn Manson

Back in 2021, Ashley Walters, who had previously served as Manson's personal assistant, filed a lawsuit against the singer citing sex discrimination, sexual harassment, sexual assault, interference with the exercise of civil rights in violation of the Bane Act, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

In her 16-page suit, Walters painted a picture of both verbal and physical abuse allegedly imposed by Manson.

In March 2022, Manson allegedly threatened Walters with "retaliatory legal action" if she agreed to take part in Evan Rachel Wood's Phoenix Rising documentary. Two months later, a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge dismissed Walters' suit citing the grounds of the statute of limitations.

Walters also filed an amended suit against Manson in 2022 citing repressed memories of sexual abuse and battery and added that later threats of violence wrought a sense of fear within her. In 2023, a tribunal with California's Second Appellate District granted Walters an appeal that sent the case back to the judge for trial. The decision noted, "Walters' allegations of delayed discovery were sufficient to withstand demurrer and we reverse."

Then, in December 2024, a Los Angeles County Judge ruled that Manson would have to sit for a deposition about the case. “There is no authority for a protective order blanket, for an indefinite period of time,” Judge Cochran offered. “There’s no such thing as a blanket assertion that would prevent a question-by-question approach.”

What the Latest Ruling Means for Ashley Walters Case Against Marilyn Manson

The statute of limitations continues to be a sticking point in the case. “We have a situation where the complaint was not filed until about 10 years after the operative events. I’m not able to find that the delayed discovery rule is applicable,” Los Angeles County Judge Steve Cochran said, per Rolling Stone. “I don’t have the authority to rule that the delayed discovery doctrine would apply under the circumstances that exist in this case.”

Though the case has bounced around the courts, this may not be the final decision. Walters' lawyer said that she would explore an appeal.

“We’re disappointed. We think this is the wrong decision. The delayed discovery rule is specifically to address situations where victims of sexual abuse deserve the ability to seek justice when their abuser has used tactics to prevent them from coming forward,” Walters’ lawyer, Kate McFarlane, told Rolling Stone after the hearing. “This is something we see time and time again and it seems the law hasn’t caught up to the science and what’s right for victims. But I don’t believe this is the end of the road.”

Manson's lawyer, Howard King, shared with the publication, “It’s gratifying, after all these years, that a judge can just look at the facts and see that once again, Brian Warner was wrongfully accused. It’s nice for him to get some justice, though it was at great personal cost. Now he can move on.”

Walters was one of several women who came forth with accusations against Manson following actress Evan Rachel Wood publicly sharing that Manson had inflicted physical and emotional abuse. The singer has since reached out-of-court settlements with several of his accusers. In 2025, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office announced that after a four year investigation, they would not be pressing any charges against the singer.

In March 2024, Manson revealed that he would return to touring for his first shows since 2019 after spending much of his time dealing with the legal matters in recent years. Earlier this week, Manson shared his first 2026 North American headlining dates.