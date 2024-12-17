Judge Rules on Marilyn Manson Deposition Moving Forward

There was movement on another Marilyn Manson legal matter on Monday (Dec. 16) as a Los Angeles County Judge ruled that the musician, born Brian Warner, will have to sit for a deposition concerning an alleged sexual assault and battery lawsuit brought by his former personal assistant, Ashley Walters.

According to Rolling Stone, there had been concern that Manson had been using the "indefinite" criminal investigation from the Los Angeles District Attorney's office as a way of delaying having to be deposed for the Walters lawsuit.

Los Angeles County Judge Steve Cochran said that the musician can still show up to the deposition and assert his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and refuse to answer questions if he chose to do so, but he was not entitled to a block from the deposition due to the ongoing investigation.

“There is no authority for a protective order blanket, for an indefinite period of time,” Judge Cochran offered. “There’s no such thing as a blanket assertion that would prevent a question-by-question approach.”

About the Investigation

Actress and former Marilyn Manson girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood officially named the musician as her abuser in 2021 following years of speculation about whom she was talking about in a 2018 congressional testimony. That, in turn, led to more allegations against Manson from multiple accusers being reported and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department launching an investigation after raiding the musician's home in November 2021.

After the case was submitted to the District Attorney in September 2022, the amount of progress on the case became a talking point during the recent elections in which Benjaman Hochman unseated George Gascon. Back in October, Hochman invited Esme Blanco, one of Manson's accusers, to speak and she slammed the DA for a lack of progress in the case. Gascon then followed by revealing that "new evidence has emerged within the last few weeks" and that they were working to review it before making a decision on whether to proceed with charges against the musician.

Why Walters Is Suing Manson

Walters was one of the initial accusers against Manson and she filed her lawsuit against the musician in 2021. In the suit, she claims that she was hired into her position as a personal assistant in 2010. Over the course of her employment, she claimed that Manson had whipped her, threw plates at her, pinned her down, bit her ear, forced her hand into his underwear and threatened her.

She had also recalled witnessing some of the musician's violent nature against Wood, relaying an instance where he threw a prop skull at the actress that left a "large, raised welt on her stomach." Manson has denied the claim.

Back in 2022, Walters' case was initially dismissed by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge on the grounds of the statute of limitations. But in December 2023, Walters won an appeal to proceed with her lawsuit.

Where the Case Stands Now

Per Rolling Stone, Manson's lawyer stated that they were hoping to speak with District Attorney Hochman's office soon. "What we envision is that the Los Angeles D.A. will make decision on whether to pursue the charges or wrap up their investigation. Our hope is that given the change with the new district attorney, this will hopefully be addressed in the coming weeks," said the singer's lawyer Will Skinner to the court.

When Judge Cochran asked what would happen if the D.A.'s office continued to say nothing, that led to discussion on how to proceed. Walters' lawyer Kate McFarlane stated, "He has a right to assert his Fifth Amendment, but asserting it is also a choice. So, he has to make that decision. He doesn’t get to use it as a delay tactic."

McFarlane later added in a statement to Rolling Stone, "He has a right to use the Fifth Amendment. But the Fifth Amendment is not designed to prevent and delay victims from getting justice. That’s how he’s trying to use it here – to prevent his particularly heinous behavior from seeing the light."

At present, Walters' case is expected to reach a trial date in June 2025.

Marilyn Manson Resumes Music Career

Marilyn Manson largely remained out of the music scene in the immediate aftermath of the 2021 allegations against him. But in March of this year he announced his first concert back and by May of this year,

READ MORE: Who Is In Marilyn Manson's Live Band in 2024?

Manson began teasing his return to music. He's since returned to touring and issued his latest album, One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1, that was released in November.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, resources are available to help. Please visit RAINN (Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network) online or dial 800-656-HOPE (800-656-4673).